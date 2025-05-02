Livestock Department races to contain anthrax after first death confirmed in Mukdahan

The Department of Livestock Development (DLD) is actively monitoring and working to contain the spread of anthrax after Thailand’s first confirmed human death was reported in Don Tan district, Mukdahan province. So far, no unusual illness or death in animals has been detected in the area.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) on Thursday confirmed one anthrax-related death — a 53-year-old male patient — linked to the consumption and distribution of beef during a religious festival. A total of 247 people are currently under investigation.

Boonyakrit Pinprasong, Deputy Director-General of the DLD, revealed that the patient was initially treated at Don Tan Hospital before being transferred to Mukdahan Hospital. The patient presented with a wound on his right hand and swollen lymph nodes in his right armpit.

Medical history showed that he had slaughtered and consumed raw beef. A preliminary diagnosis indicated septic shock, and laboratory results from the Department of Medical Sciences confirmed the presence of Bacillus anthracis, the bacterium responsible for anthrax.