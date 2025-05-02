Livestock Department races to contain anthrax after first death confirmed in Mukdahan

The Department of Livestock Development (DLD) is actively monitoring and working to contain the spread of anthrax after Thailand’s first confirmed human death was reported in Don Tan district, Mukdahan province. So far, no unusual illness or death in animals has been detected in the area.
The Department of Disease Control (DDC) on Thursday confirmed one anthrax-related death — a 53-year-old male patient — linked to the consumption and distribution of beef during a religious festival. A total of 247 people are currently under investigation.
Boonyakrit Pinprasong, Deputy Director-General of the DLD, revealed that the patient was initially treated at Don Tan Hospital before being transferred to Mukdahan Hospital. The patient presented with a wound on his right hand and swollen lymph nodes in his right armpit.
Medical history showed that he had slaughtered and consumed raw beef. A preliminary diagnosis indicated septic shock, and laboratory results from the Department of Medical Sciences confirmed the presence of Bacillus anthracis, the bacterium responsible for anthrax.
Anthrax is a zoonotic disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, which can infect animals through inhalation or ingestion of contaminated food. Infected animals may die suddenly, often exhibiting dark blood oozing from natural orifices and lacking rigor mortis. Humans can contract the disease through open wounds or by consuming undercooked contaminated meat, which can lead to potentially fatal outcomes if untreated.
Boonyakrit said the DLD has collected samples — including dried meat and hides from pigs and cattle, meat and blood from cutting boards, and cow feces — for testing at the Upper Northeastern Veterinary Research and Development Center in Khon Kaen province. Control measures now in place include:
Farmers are being urged to watch for signs such as sudden animal deaths and bleeding from the mouth, nose, or anus. If such symptoms are observed, they must report them immediately and refrain from opening carcasses or consuming the meat. The public is strongly advised against eating raw meat.
Suspected cases should be reported to local livestock officers, village chiefs, or via the DLD 4.0 app or hotline: 063-225-6888.