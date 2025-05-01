Mukdahan’s Don Tan District declared Anthrax surveillance zone after one death confirmed

In a disease control order issued on Wednesday, Chakrit Chumchan, chief of Don Tan District, stated that the case occurred on April 27, when a resident in Lao Mee Subdistrict reportedly handled and consumed undercooked beef.
The individual later developed a fever and skin lesions and was initially treated at Don Tan Hospital before being transferred to Mukdahan Hospital due to the severity of the symptoms. The person passed away on the afternoon of April 30. A preliminary examination suggests anthrax infection as the cause of death. Rescue workers from the Lao Mee Subdistrict Administrative Organization handled the cremation on the same day.
In response, Don Tan District authorities have notified all local government offices, village chiefs, and health agencies to implement disease control measures and closely monitor the situation to prevent further spread. The measures include:
1. Ban on animal slaughter: Killing of cattle and buffalo is strictly prohibited during local cultural festivals, especially the Bun Bang Fai (Rocket Festival), under all circumstances.
2. Establishment of disease control centres: Don Tan Hospital, the District Public Health Office, and the Lao Mee Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital have opened disease control centres. Locals can receive testing for anthrax at these locations.
3. Monitoring of at-risk populations: Village health volunteers are tasked with identifying and registering individuals in high-risk areas into the Ministry of Public Health's system for close monitoring.
4. Livestock surveillance: The Don Tan District Livestock Office is assigned to monitor cattle, buffalo, and goats for signs of infection.
5. Public awareness campaigns: Village heads are instructed to inform the public about anthrax symptoms and direct those with suspected symptoms to the disease control centers.
6. Animal quarantine protocol: If cattle, buffalo, or goats exhibit symptoms such as high fever, refusal to feed, salivation mixed with blood, labored breathing, staggering, muscle tremors, or seizures, the animals must be isolated and immediately reported to the Don Tan Livestock Office.
7. Checkpoints and patrols: Disease control checkpoints will be set up to prevent the illegal transport of livestock from infected areas.
8. Vaccination campaign: Starting May 1, the Don Tan Livestock Office will begin vaccinating cattle, buffalo, and goats in affected areas. Slaughtering or butchering of vaccinated animals is strictly prohibited for 21 days following vaccination.
9. Contact points for assistance: Residents in at-risk areas should monitor their health closely. Those experiencing unusual symptoms should contact the district administration, Don Tan Hospital, the District Public Health Office, the Don Tan Livestock Office, or the Lao Mee Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital for assistance.
Anthrax is caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis. Animals typically contract this disease by inhaling spores of the bacterium present in contaminated soil or grass, or by consuming water and food contaminated with the spores. Once the bacterium enters the animal's body, it rapidly multiplies, producing toxins that lead to illness and, ultimately, death in the affected animals.
In humans who either dissect or consume meat from animals with fully developed diseases, there are noticeable symptoms. Consuming raw or undercooked meat can lead to wounds that look like holes in the fingers, hands, or oral cavity, accompanied by abdominal pain. Delayed detection of the disease can result in fatalities for humans.