Mukdahan’s Don Tan District declared Anthrax surveillance zone after one death confirmed

In a disease control order issued on Wednesday, Chakrit Chumchan, chief of Don Tan District, stated that the case occurred on April 27, when a resident in Lao Mee Subdistrict reportedly handled and consumed undercooked beef.

The individual later developed a fever and skin lesions and was initially treated at Don Tan Hospital before being transferred to Mukdahan Hospital due to the severity of the symptoms. The person passed away on the afternoon of April 30. A preliminary examination suggests anthrax infection as the cause of death. Rescue workers from the Lao Mee Subdistrict Administrative Organization handled the cremation on the same day.

In response, Don Tan District authorities have notified all local government offices, village chiefs, and health agencies to implement disease control measures and closely monitor the situation to prevent further spread. The measures include: