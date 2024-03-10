Eat only cooked meat, Thai agency urges after anthrax outbreak in Laos

The Department of Livestock issued a warning on Saturday, linking the cause of the outbreak to the consumption of raw beef and buffalo meat.

On March 7, international reports confirmed three cases of anthrax in Sukhuma, Jam Pha Sak province, located in the southern part of Laos.

Anthrax is caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis. Animals typically contract this disease by inhaling spores of the bacterium present in contaminated soil or grass, or by consuming water and food contaminated with the spores. Once the bacterium enters the animal's body, it rapidly multiplies, producing toxins that lead to illness and, ultimately, death in the affected animals.

Among diseased animals, the bacteria are expelled through faeces, urine, or milk. When the carcass is opened, the bacteria in contact with air can form spores, allowing them to persist in the environment for an extended period. Afflicted cattle, buffalo, goats, and sheep typically exhibit acute symptoms, rapidly succumbing to the disease. Profuse dark, bloody discharge flows from various orifices, and the carcass does not stiffen.