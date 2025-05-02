One new anthrax case confirmed in Mukdahan, 638 people exposed

The new case brings the total number of confirmed anthrax cases in Don Tan district to two. One of the cases resulted in death. The positive result was confirmed via the RT-PCR method. Test results for the remaining two suspected patients are expected to be released tomorrow.

Dr Narong Chankaew, chief of the Mukdahan Provincial Public Health Office, said the three patients were close friends of the deceased, a 53-year-old man who had slaughtered a cow and distributed the meat to villagers during a religious festival. The group reportedly consumed undercooked beef together.

According to Narong, the first patient developed a lesion on his right hand on April 24 and was hospitalized on April 27. His condition worsened, with the wound turning black, swelling of lymph nodes under his right armpit, fainting, and seizures before he passed away during treatment.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) confirmed on Thursday that the cause of death was anthrax, after lab tests detected Bacillus anthracis, the bacterium responsible for the disease.