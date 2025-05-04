Anthrax cannot be transmitted between humans, confirms DDC

Dr Weerawat Manosuthi, spokesman for the Department of Disease Control (DDC), explained on Saturday that anthrax is a zoonotic disease caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis.

The bacteria occur naturally in environments such as soil and water. Its spores are highly resilient, capable of surviving extreme temperatures, and can remain infectious for decades—especially in soil where infected animal carcasses have decomposed.

The main carriers of the disease are cattle, buffalo, goats and sheep. Infected animals typically exhibit symptoms such as fever, lethargy, loss of appetite, unexplained illness, and sudden death.