Anthrax cannot be transmitted between humans, confirms DDC

The Department of Livestock Development has implemented strict control measures to contain the spread of anthrax following confirmation of two human cases in Don Tan district, Mukdahan province. The cases have been linked to the consumption of raw beef.
Dr Weerawat Manosuthi, spokesman for the Department of Disease Control (DDC), explained on Saturday that anthrax is a zoonotic disease caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis.
The bacteria occur naturally in environments such as soil and water. Its spores are highly resilient, capable of surviving extreme temperatures, and can remain infectious for decades—especially in soil where infected animal carcasses have decomposed.
The main carriers of the disease are cattle, buffalo, goats and sheep. Infected animals typically exhibit symptoms such as fever, lethargy, loss of appetite, unexplained illness, and sudden death.
Weerawat confirmed that there have been no reported cases of human-to-human transmission. Anthrax can be contracted in three primary ways:
To prevent infection, Weerawat advised wearing gloves when handling or preparing meat and washing hands thoroughly afterward. All meat should be thoroughly cooked to kill any bacteria. Consumers are urged to purchase meat from trusted and certified sources.
Anyone experiencing unusual symptoms should seek medical attention promptly, as anthrax is treatable with antibiotics. For individuals exposed to the bacteria but not yet showing symptoms, doctors may prescribe preventive antibiotics to reduce the risk of serious illness.