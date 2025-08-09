Bang Phli district imposes one-month rabies control zone, bans movement of dogs and cats

The Bang Phli District Livestock Office has declared a temporary rabies control zone under the Animal Epidemics Act B.E. 2558 (2015), covering Moo 7, Bang Pla subdistrict, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province.

The designated zone is bounded by:

North: Bang Sao Thong subdistrict, Bang Sao Thong district, Samut Prakan

South: Bang Phriang subdistrict, Bang Bo district, Samut Prakan

East: Bang Phriang subdistrict, Bang Bo district, Samut Prakan

West: Bang Pla subdistrict, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan

Within this area, rabies is considered an epidemic affecting dogs and cats. The movement of dogs, cats, or their carcasses into, out of, through, or within the zone is strictly prohibited unless written permission is obtained from the responsible district veterinarian.

The order is effective from August 5 to September 4, 2025.