Rabies outbreak in Khon Kaen under control: authorities

Sam Sung officials said the situation began on January 23, when a dog belonging to Sao, a resident of Kranuan subdistrict, died. The local livestock office sent the dog for testing at the Northeast Regional Animal Health and Development Research Centre. On January 24, at 1.30pm, the test results confirmed the presence of the rabies virus.

As a result, the Sam Sung District Livestock Office issued a temporary rabies outbreak zone covering a 3-kilometre radius from the location where the infected dog was found in order to control the spread of the disease.

At 4pm, on the same day, Warunee Sutla, the District Chief of Sam Sung, together with the Khon Kaen Provincial Livestock Office, the Sam Sung District Livestock Office, Sam Sung Hospital, the Sam Sung Public Health Office, and the leaders of the six villages in Kranuan, visited the site of the rabies outbreak to brief the public on the measures for surveillance, control, and prevention of rabies. They informed the community leaders and residents affected by the rabies outbreak not to panic about the disease, surveyed all individuals who had come into contact with animals that died from rabies and vaccinated them, checked pets in the area for rabies vaccinations, providing four doses per animal, and identified animals that had contact with the infected animals to control and monitor the disease.