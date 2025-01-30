Rabies outbreak in Khon Kaen under control: authorities

Following reports of rabies found in cattle in Khon Kaen province and a request to avoid consuming raw beef, the authorities in Sam Sung District yesterday clarified that the incident had occurred earlier this month and that residents in the area can safely consume beef as long as it is properly cooked. The district added that the statement had been issued as a precaution to prevent the spread of diseases caused by consuming raw food.
The initial report revealed that the source of the rabies was an infected dog that entered the area from outside and bit a cow that was tied up in a pen prior to its slaughter. The villagers later consumed the meat of the infected cow, leading to the transmission of the rabies virus. As a result, officials implemented strict preventive measures and strongly advised the public to avoid consuming raw beef. They also emphasised the importance of purchasing beef only from certified slaughterhouses to ensure safety and reduce the risk of contracting rabies.
Sam Sung officials said the situation began on January 23, when a dog belonging to Sao, a resident of Kranuan subdistrict, died. The local livestock office sent the dog for testing at the Northeast Regional Animal Health and Development Research Centre. On January 24, at 1.30pm, the test results confirmed the presence of the rabies virus.
As a result, the Sam Sung District Livestock Office issued a temporary rabies outbreak zone covering a 3-kilometre radius from the location where the infected dog was found in order to control the spread of the disease.
At 4pm, on the same day, Warunee Sutla, the District Chief of Sam Sung, together with the Khon Kaen Provincial Livestock Office, the Sam Sung District Livestock Office, Sam Sung Hospital, the Sam Sung Public Health Office, and the leaders of the six villages in Kranuan, visited the site of the rabies outbreak to brief the public on the measures for surveillance, control, and prevention of rabies. They informed the community leaders and residents affected by the rabies outbreak not to panic about the disease, surveyed all individuals who had come into contact with animals that died from rabies and vaccinated them, checked pets in the area for rabies vaccinations, providing four doses per animal, and identified animals that had contact with the infected animals to control and monitor the disease.
The survey found that three people had been bitten by a dog that died from rabies, and all had already received the rabies vaccination.
Currently, 276 at-risk individuals have received full vaccination, and 3,747 animals (dogs, cats, cattle, and rabbits) have been vaccinated.
Even before the outbreak was detected, the Sam Sung District Livestock Office had been conducting vaccinations since January 17 following reports of rabies cases in the neighbouring subdistrict in Chuen Chom District, Maha Sarakham Province. The outbreak there has been contained, and it is now safe to consume beef as usual.