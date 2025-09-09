Bangkok declared ‘pollution control zone’ to tackle PM2.5 crisis

Bangkok has been officially declared a “pollution control zone” as part of a systematic effort to curb rising PM2.5 levels, with four northern provinces also placed under tighter measures to address toxic haze.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt joined the fourth meeting of the National Environment Board (NEB) this year on Monday (September 8), chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.

The meeting resolved to designate Bangkok, along with Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun and Mae Hong Son, as pollution control zones to deal with worsening air pollution.