Bangkok declared ‘pollution control zone’ to tackle PM2.5 crisis

Bangkok has been officially declared a “pollution control zone” as part of a systematic effort to curb rising PM2.5 levels, with four northern provinces also placed under tighter measures to address toxic haze.
Governor Chadchart Sittipunt joined the fourth meeting of the National Environment Board (NEB) this year on Monday (September 8), chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.
The meeting resolved to designate Bangkok, along with Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun and Mae Hong Son, as pollution control zones to deal with worsening air pollution.
The designation aims to strengthen enforcement and streamline measures to address fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which is expected to surge during the winter and dry seasons.
Officials said this would enhance public health protection, improve quality of life, and boost eco-tourism, generating an estimated 20 billion baht annually for the capital.
In the northern region, the new controls are intended to combat haze caused by forest fires, open burning and transport emissions — longstanding problems that have severely affected local communities.
Authorities will be able to implement both preventive and remedial measures more effectively, reflecting greater cooperation between central, regional and local agencies.
The NEB also stressed the need for collaboration with communities, including curbing open burning, promoting cleaner fuels and expanding air quality monitoring systems.
Officials described the move as a crucial step towards sustainable air pollution management in Thailand, with the ultimate goal of safeguarding public health and reinforcing confidence in the country’s environmentally responsible development.