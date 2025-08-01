Court declares annual PM2.5 control in 4 northern provinces

The ruling requires the implementation of this measure within 90 days from the final judgment.
The case was brought forward by Phumi Watchara Charoenphalitpol, a resident of Hang Dong district, Chiang Mai, who filed a lawsuit claiming that the National Environmental Board had failed in its duty to address the recurring PM2.5 pollution from forest fires and burning activities in northern Thailand.
These issues have continued for years, severely impacting public health and quality of life.
After careful consideration, the court found that despite the National Environmental Board's efforts under the national agenda "Dust Pollution Mitigation" since 2020, the levels of PM2.5 in the four provinces from 2018 to 2021 remained above the standard levels between February and May. This ongoing pollution posed a significant health threat to local residents.
Data from the Provincial Health Office also revealed an increase in cases of heart disease, respiratory disorders, eye infections, and skin inflammations, all of which are linked to the rise in PM2.5 levels.
The court ruled that this situation posed a serious and growing risk to public health, justifying the declaration of these areas as "pollution control zones" under the law.
It also acknowledged the need to balance public health protection with potential economic impacts on tourism and investment. While declaring pollution control zones could affect the region's image and development, the court deemed it a necessary sacrifice for public safety and the wellbeing of citizens.
Should the PM2.5 levels decrease to within acceptable limits, the National Environmental Board has the authority to revoke the declaration.
The board is required to publish the declaration in the Royal Gazette within 90 days of the final ruling, officially designating these four provinces as pollution control zones from February to May each year.
This judgment marks a significant milestone in the enforcement of Thailand's environmental laws, highlighting that the PM2.5 pollution in northern Thailand is not just an environmental and health issue, but a responsibility of the state to act decisively in protecting citizens' rights to a healthy life and environment.