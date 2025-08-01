Court declares annual PM2.5 control in 4 northern provinces

After careful consideration, the court found that despite the National Environmental Board's efforts under the national agenda "Dust Pollution Mitigation" since 2020, the levels of PM2.5 in the four provinces from 2018 to 2021 remained above the standard levels between February and May. This ongoing pollution posed a significant health threat to local residents.

Data from the Provincial Health Office also revealed an increase in cases of heart disease, respiratory disorders, eye infections, and skin inflammations, all of which are linked to the rise in PM2.5 levels.

The court ruled that this situation posed a serious and growing risk to public health, justifying the declaration of these areas as "pollution control zones" under the law.

It also acknowledged the need to balance public health protection with potential economic impacts on tourism and investment. While declaring pollution control zones could affect the region's image and development, the court deemed it a necessary sacrifice for public safety and the wellbeing of citizens.