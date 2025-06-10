Bangkok Unveils \'Dust DNA\' Initiative with China and Industry to Tackle PM2.5

The initiative will see the installation of a cutting-edge "Super Station" to conduct real-time chemical analysis of PM2.5 fine particulate matter, paving the way for cleaner air across Bangkok.

The landmark quadripartite Letter of Intent was signed on Friday at Rattanakosin Room, Bangkok City Hall, marking a significant step in the technological support for identifying the causes and devising effective management strategies for air pollution in the city.

Attending the ceremony were Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok; Ma Minggeng, Science and Technology Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy; Dr Quan Zhanjun, Vice President of the Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences (CRAES); Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI); executives from Lihe Technology (Hunan) Co., Ltd. (Lihero); and Pornprom Vikitsreth, Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok and Bangkok's Chief Sustainability Officer.

Governor Chadchart expressed his sincere gratitude for the robust cooperation from all parties involved. He emphasised that the persistent dust problem not only jeopardises public health but also impacts every facet of society.

"By learning and adopting dust management strategies from various countries, Bangkok will be better equipped to implement more effective and efficient solutions, ultimately enhancing the quality of life and creating a truly livable city for all its residents," the Governor stated.

