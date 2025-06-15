Bangkok’s non-smokers ‘smoke’ over 1,290 cigarettes a year due to PM2.5

A doctor has raised concerns over the persistent air pollution in Bangkok caused by PM2.5 particles, warning that the situation is so severe it is equivalent to non-smokers in the capital effectively smoking more than 1,290 cigarettes a year.

Assoc Prof Dr Sira Laohathai, a microscopic thoracic surgeon at Vajira General Hospital, said the level of PM2.5 fine dust pollution in Bangkok remains dangerously high and is contributing to rising cases of lung cancer among residents.

According to Sira, it was found that in 2024, Bangkokians inhaled PM2.5 at levels equivalent to smoking 1,297 cigarettes per year.