Satellite technology and AI provide new solutions for tackling PM2.5 pollution in Thailand

PM2.5 dust has become a recurring environmental crisis in Thailand, particularly in early months when pollution levels surged, causing several provinces to be ranked among the cities with the worst air quality in the world. The impacts of this crisis not only harm public health but also create significant economic losses in sectors like tourism, agriculture, and healthcare. This underscores that reactive measures alone are insufficient; Thailand needs proactive analytical and forecasting tools to manage the situation effectively.

Recently, the Pollution Control Department (PCD), Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR), and Thaicom Public Company Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop an "Air Pollution Management Platform." This platform will combine satellite technology with artificial intelligence (AI) and cross-disciplinary data, marking a significant step in linking space technology with environmental policy in a practical way.

The primary aim of this collaboration is to create a predictive model for PM2.5 using satellite data combined with meteorological information and pollution measurements from ground stations. The platform will use AI and machine learning (ML) to forecast high-risk areas up to seven days in advance. This will enable more accurate warnings and improve the effectiveness of control measures.