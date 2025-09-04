How can AI enhance healthcare access and efficiency in Thailand?

Support accessible and equitable healthcare

Julia continued by noting that Thailand has been praised for its efforts in medical technology, ranking as a leader or second in ASEAN.

However, she acknowledged the limitations of medical technology development, not just in Thailand, but across the region, particularly regarding the resources and budgets required, as well as regulations in each country.

"Medical technology" will be one of the driving forces of Thailand’s economy, contributing to the enhancement of healthcare services to international standards, increasing competitiveness in the global market, and promoting equitable access to healthcare.

It will also encourage the development of the medical equipment industry to become more self-reliant, reducing dependency on imports, and generating new opportunities through health tech startups.

Julia further explained that Philips has supported Thailand’s medical technology sector from the past to the present, working towards improving access to healthcare and ensuring equity for all.

Examples include donations of 100 patient monitoring devices worth around 3 million baht to the Ministry of Public Health to assist hospitals affected by the 2011 floods, as well as providing ultrasound echo machines to various hospitals in collaboration with the Heart Association of Thailand to support mobile healthcare units in rural areas.

"Access to healthcare services is a major challenge faced by many countries, especially within local communities. Thailand must work to integrate medical services effectively,” she said.

“Philips has provided medical technology in various hospitals, both public and private, as well as in medical schools. Our focus is on medical tools for treating diseases such as stroke, heart disease, and lung diseases, which are prevalent among many patients."

AI enhances predictive healthcare solutions

Thailand has been placed on the “shortlist” of countries set to launch Philips’ new products soon after their global release. However, the product launch in Thailand will depend on meeting regulatory requirements, safety standards, and relevant policies for registration.

Julia noted that economic crises, conflicts, or changes in US tariff rates may not significantly impact the importation of medical equipment.

Philips’ direction will continue to focus on connected healthcare solutions, leveraging AI technology for processing and predictive analytics. This allows for early predictions of patient conditions and provides advance warnings to healthcare professionals or caregivers.

Additionally, Philips places significant emphasis on AI research, particularly in the area of heart disease. The company collaborates with innovations in image-guided therapy to connect all devices and patient data for heart disease patients.

This enables doctors and nurses to monitor patient conditions remotely, whether they are in another room within the hospital or outside of it, ensuring accurate diagnosis, treatment, and more efficient patient monitoring.

“Connected care”: seamless healthcare integration

“Connected care” is a solution that supports continuous care by connecting patient information from the moment they arrive at the hospital or emergency department, through surgery, the ICU, general wards, and post-discharge recovery at home.

In Thailand, Philips’ HPM and connected care systems are widely used, particularly in large hospitals and medical schools.

The solution is based on three key principles: