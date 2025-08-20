Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, BDMS, in Collaboration with Mayo Clinic Hosts “International Cardiology Conference 2025”

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya continues to raise the bar in international standards of heart care with the upcoming International Cardiology Conference 2025, under the theme “Heart Care 360° – Innovating Today for Tomorrow’s Global Challenges”. The event will take place on Monday, September 22, 2025, from 08:30–16:00 hrs. at the Seaboard Ballroom, 17th floor, Hilton Pattaya Hotel.

This international conference underscores the vision of the Bangkok Hospital Pattaya Heart Center to lead cardiology in the region with the “Heart Care 360°” concept, focusing on every dimension of heart care: prevention, advanced interventional treatment, rehabilitation, and deep-level care enhanced by digital technology.

The conference will feature two main themes: Preventive Cardiology – addressing heart disease prevention from the earliest stages, including personalized risk score assessment, algorithm-driven care planning, heart-healthy diet trends, and digital cardiac rehabilitation, and Interventional Cardiology – exploring the latest technologies and innovations in treatment, such as chronic total occlusion (CTO) revascularization, transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) for aortic stenosis, management of STEMI and MINOCA, and the use of imaging and AI in cardiac diagnostics.