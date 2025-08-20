Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, BDMS, in Collaboration with Mayo Clinic Hosts “International Cardiology Conference 2025”

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya continues to raise the bar in international standards of heart care with the upcoming International Cardiology Conference 2025, under the theme “Heart Care 360° – Innovating Today for Tomorrow’s Global Challenges”. The event will take place on Monday, September 22, 2025, from 08:30–16:00 hrs. at the Seaboard Ballroom, 17th floor, Hilton Pattaya Hotel.
This international conference underscores the vision of the Bangkok Hospital Pattaya Heart Center to lead cardiology in the region with the “Heart Care 360°” concept, focusing on every dimension of heart care: prevention, advanced interventional treatment, rehabilitation, and deep-level care enhanced by digital technology.
The conference will feature two main themes: Preventive Cardiology – addressing heart disease prevention from the earliest stages, including personalized risk score assessment, algorithm-driven care planning, heart-healthy diet trends, and digital cardiac rehabilitation, and Interventional Cardiology – exploring the latest technologies and innovations in treatment, such as chronic total occlusion (CTO) revascularization, transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) for aortic stenosis, management of STEMI and MINOCA, and the use of imaging and AI in cardiac diagnostics.
The event brings together world-class expertise with distinguished specialists from Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA, one of the world’s most renowned medical institutions in cardiology. They will share best practices and case studies to foster both national and international knowledge exchange. Key speakers include:
They will be joined by leading cardiologists from BDMS and Thailand’s top hospitals, including:
Bangkok Hospital Pattaya is a leading tertiary private hospital in Eastern Thailand, accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI) and ICHOM, specializing in complex, comprehensive care. Its Centers of Excellence include cardiology, neurology, and orthopedics.
The Bangkok Hospital Pattaya Heart Center is the first BDMS Center of Excellence in Thailand to achieve ICHOM accreditation and the Value-Based Healthcare Award from Value-Based Health Care Center Europe, through its “Heart for All” heart surgery program. It provides comprehensive cardiology services, from prevention and emergency care to treatment of coronary artery disease, valvular disease, arrhythmias, and heart failure, supported by specialized cardiologists and advanced facilities such as Cath Lab, Cardiac MRI, CABG, and AI-based risk analysis.
Medical professionals and interested participants are invited to register at https://page.bangkokpattayahospital.com/heart-care-360-degree from now until September 15, 2025. Registration fee: THB 1,500 per person.
For more information, please contact: Human Resources Development Department, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya Tel: +66 (0)38 259 999, or Email: [email protected]