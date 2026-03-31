BTS Enhances Everyday Travel with “Xtreme Savings ” – Tailored for Both Frequent and Short-Distance Riders

If traveling 5 stations or more on the Core Green Line, the fare will be charged from the Rabbit Card at the single-journey rate (without deducting trips from the package). If a passenger taps in and out at the same station, one trip will be deducted from the package. Fares are distance-based. Travel between Saphan Khwai and Ari Station will be counted as 2 stations. This package is available only for Rabbit cards linked with Rabbit Wallet and Rabbit LINE Pay.

In addition, Xtreme Savings customers can continue their journeys to extension lines at special fares (subject to terms and conditions), enhancing convenience and network coverage. Customers will also receive exclusive privileges from leading partners such as Grab, Jetts, ChargeSPOT, Rabbit Care, Rabbit Life, KnowRoaming eSIM, and SW1, along with access to exclusive add-on deals available only for Xtreme Savings users.

The promotional pricing for the “Xtreme Savings” packages is valid from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027. Packages can be purchased at BTS ticket offices and via the Rabbit Rewards application (Foreign customers are also eligible to purchase this promotion).

You can follow the latest updates via the LINE Official Account: @btsskytrain, the Facebook Page: BTS SkyTrain, and the official website at https://www.bts.co.th/XtremeSavings/index.html. You can also check train service status on the “THE SKYTRAINs” application.