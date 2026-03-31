Phillip Wain introduces Reflexo, a foot reflexology programme targeting whole-body balance

TUESDAY, MARCH 31, 2026

Phillip Wain has introduced Reflexo, a foot treatment based on reflex points linked to organs across the body, combining TCM-inspired pressure techniques with magnetic stimulation, marine-mineral products and aromatherapy, with a summer promotional price.

In today’s fast-paced digital environment—particularly for urban lifestyles—over 80% of people experience “deep fatigue” without realising it, and that the soles of the feet are a key area, with more than 60 points associated with different parts of the body.

Reflexo is described as a foot therapy treatment using Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-based reflexology across more than 60 points on the sole. The programme aims to ease accumulated tension, stimulate body systems, and restore natural balance.

Phillip Wain introduces Reflexo, a foot reflexology programme targeting whole-body balance

The treatment also incorporates:

  • Magnetic devices intended to support circulation and stimulate meridian lines
  • Algotherm Contouring Range, which is rich in marine minerals, to help stimulate blood and lymphatic circulation, reduce fluid retention, and relieve tension in the calf muscles—while reducing the risk of varicose veins
  • Extra Virgin Avocado Oil from Infusens, used to nourish and restore the skin, reduce dullness, and visibly soften fine lines
  • Aromatherapy oils from Jo Malone London, with two scent options: English Pear & Freesia and Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, to enhance relaxation for both body and mind

Experience a holistic body-rejuvenation treatment for relaxation and better balance of your body systems at Club Phillip Wain today, with a special summer promotion—reduced from the regular price of 3,990 baht to just 1,999 baht. Customers can add Line @phillipwainth (with the “@” symbol) or use this link https://bit.ly/3yWcmDQ

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