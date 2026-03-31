Phillip Wain introduces Reflexo, a foot reflexology programme targeting whole-body balance

In today’s fast-paced digital environment—particularly for urban lifestyles—over 80% of people experience “deep fatigue” without realising it, and that the soles of the feet are a key area, with more than 60 points associated with different parts of the body.

Reflexo is described as a foot therapy treatment using Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-based reflexology across more than 60 points on the sole. The programme aims to ease accumulated tension, stimulate body systems, and restore natural balance.