MEDEZE reported a net profit of 129 million baht for the first half of 2025, with total revenue of 408 million baht

“MEDEZE Group” posted a net profit of 129.41 million baht for the first half of 2025, with total revenue of 407.89 million baht. The Company is advancing its “Sandbox” initiative to elevate advanced therapeutic pharmaceutical products, driving Thailand toward a “HEALTH Economy.” In parallel, it is expanding its sales and marketing teams, as well as medical personnel, to raise operations to international standards and accommodate its future customer base.

Dr. Veerapol Khemarangsan, Chief Executive Officer of Medeze Group Public Company Limited (MEDEZE), revealed that for the first half of 2025, the Company recorded a net profit of 129.41 million baht, with total revenue of 407.89 million baht. The Company’s primary revenue source remains the storage of umbilical cord tissue stem cells, accounting for 52% of total revenue. Meanwhile, revenue from the storage of hair follicle stem cells—a new business segment—has shown continuous growth, contributing approximately 1% of total revenue. At the same time, the Company has maintained its profitability in line with targets, achieving a gross profit margin of 76% and a net profit margin of 32%.