MEDEZE reported a net profit of 129 million baht for the first half of 2025, with total revenue of 408 million baht

“MEDEZE Group” posted a net profit of 129.41 million baht for the first half of 2025, with total revenue of 407.89 million baht. The Company is advancing its “Sandbox” initiative to elevate advanced therapeutic pharmaceutical products, driving Thailand toward a “HEALTH Economy.” In parallel, it is expanding its sales and marketing teams, as well as medical personnel, to raise operations to international standards and accommodate its future customer base.
Dr. Veerapol Khemarangsan, Chief Executive Officer of Medeze Group Public Company Limited (MEDEZE), revealed that for the first half of 2025, the Company recorded a net profit of 129.41 million baht, with total revenue of 407.89 million baht. The Company’s primary revenue source remains the storage of umbilical cord tissue stem cells, accounting for 52% of total revenue. Meanwhile, revenue from the storage of hair follicle stem cells—a new business segment—has shown continuous growth, contributing approximately 1% of total revenue. At the same time, the Company has maintained its profitability in line with targets, achieving a gross profit margin of 76% and a net profit margin of 32%.
The Company has expanded its sales and marketing teams to broaden its customer base and enhance service accessibility, in preparation for its future business expansion plans. These plans include investments in a new sales and marketing office building, a new warehouse facility, and a solar cell power system, among others, to support the Group’s business growth.
In the second quarter, the Company continued to advance the ATMPs Sandbox project, a significant milestone for the Group that also benefits Thailand by elevating advanced therapeutic pharmaceutical products, fostering a “HEALTH Economy,” and generating national revenue. The Company has partnered with the Ministry of Public Health, the Department of Disease Control, the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Vachira Phuket Hospital, and the Bangrak Medical Center to launch the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Sandbox (ATMPs Sandbox). MEDEZE was selected as the sole private-sector participant in the project, owing to its readiness in technology, standards, and expert personnel, to develop innovative advanced therapeutic pharmaceutical products for precision preventive medicine.
The initiative initially focuses on five prevalent disease groups in Thailand. Vachira Phuket Hospital serves as the pilot medical facility for research, trials, and medical services in three areas: degenerative disc disease, dermatological and anti-aging conditions, and colorectal cancer. Meanwhile, the Bangrak Medical Center conducts research, trials, and medical services in two areas: osteoarthritis of the knee and dermatological and anti-aging conditions. The project aims to raise the standard of advanced therapeutic pharmaceutical products and stem cell–based medical products in Thailand.