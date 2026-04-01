Thailand to strictly enforce 10 key traffic offences from April 1

Under the upgraded road safety measures, traffic laws will now be enforced more strictly, with the key aim of reducing accidents, ensuring concrete enforcement, and building traffic discipline among the public.

Previously, the Traffic Management Centre of the Royal Thai Police had laid out its operations in phases to give people time to adjust to the law.

It first introduced a “warning before fine” measure to raise public awareness of traffic laws, and that easing period ended on March 31.

The latest reports say traffic police will begin strictly enforcing the law from April 1 onwards in 10 main offences that are major causes of road accidents.

Thansettakij reviews the key details that motorists and road users need to pay close attention to to remain cautious, avoid breaching traffic rules, and avoid fines of up to 4,000 baht, while some offences carry prison terms of up to one year.