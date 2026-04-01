Thailand to strictly enforce 10 key traffic offences from April 1

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 01, 2026

After the warning period ended on March 31, traffic police will begin stricter enforcement from April 1 against 10 major road offences.

  • Beginning April 1, Thai police will strictly enforce 10 key traffic offenses to reduce road accidents, following the end of a public awareness period.
  • Fines for several common violations have been significantly increased, with offenses like speeding, running red lights, and using a mobile phone while driving now carrying a penalty of up to 4,000 baht.
  • The most serious offenses, such as driving under the influence or without due regard for safety, can result in fines of up to 20,000 baht and imprisonment for up to one year.

Under the upgraded road safety measures, traffic laws will now be enforced more strictly, with the key aim of reducing accidents, ensuring concrete enforcement, and building traffic discipline among the public.

Previously, the Traffic Management Centre of the Royal Thai Police had laid out its operations in phases to give people time to adjust to the law.

It first introduced a “warning before fine” measure to raise public awareness of traffic laws, and that easing period ended on March 31.

The latest reports say traffic police will begin strictly enforcing the law from April 1 onwards in 10 main offences that are major causes of road accidents.

Thansettakij reviews the key details that motorists and road users need to pay close attention to to remain cautious, avoid breaching traffic rules, and avoid fines of up to 4,000 baht, while some offences carry prison terms of up to one year.

Thailand to strictly enforce 10 key traffic offences from April 1

The details are as follows.

1. Driving above the speed limit

  • Fine of up to 4,000 baht. Previously, the fine was up to 1,000 baht.

2. Running a red light

  • Fine of up to 4,000 baht. Previously, the fine was up to 1,000 baht.

3. Failing to stop for pedestrians at a zebra crossing

  • Fine of up to 4,000 baht.

4. Using a mobile phone while driving (without a hands-free device)

  • Fine of up to 4,000 baht.

5. Driving against traffic

  • Fine of up to 2,000 baht. Previously, the fine was up to 500 baht.

6. Not wearing a helmet (for both rider and passenger)

  • Fine of up to 2,000 baht.

7. Not wearing a seat belt (for both driver and passengers)

  • Fine of up to 2,000 baht.

8. Not carrying a driving licence

  • Fine of up to 1,000 baht (and may carry imprisonment of up to one month).

9. Driving under the influence of alcohol

  • Fine of 5,000–20,000 baht and imprisonment of up to one year.

10. Driving without due regard for safety

  • Fine of 5,000–20,000 baht and imprisonment of up to one year.

Thailand to strictly enforce 10 key traffic offences from April 1

 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy