TGO sets new emission factors for electricity generation and transmission

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2025

TGO has issued new emission factors for electricity generation and transmission, setting updated Scope 2 and Scope 3 carbon values that take effect from 1 January.

The Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO) has issued updated emission factors for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to support organisations in calculating their carbon footprints more accurately.

New Scope 2 emission factor set at 0.4750 kgCO₂e/kWh

TGO’s board of directors announced that the emission factor for fuel combustion and electricity transmission and distribution losses—used for Scope 2 carbon footprint calculations—has been set at 0.4750 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilowatt-hour (kgCO₂e/kWh).

Scope 2 covers indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the generation of purchased or acquired electricity, steam, heat, or cooling consumed by an organisation. These emissions occur at the utility provider’s facilities but are directly linked to the reporting organisation’s energy use.

New Scope 3 emission factor announced at 0.0812 kgCO₂e/kWh

The TGO board also approved a new emission factor of 0.0812 kgCO₂e/kWh for the extraction, refining, and transportation of fuel used in electricity generation, applicable for Scope 3 carbon footprint reporting.

Scope 3 includes all other indirect GHG emissions generated across a company’s value chain. These emissions often represent 80–90% of an organisation’s total carbon footprint, making them the most complex category to quantify.

Basis for the updated emission factors

TGO stated that the revised factors were derived from data on fuel extraction, refining, and transportation, alongside fuel combustion and electricity transmission and distribution losses. The updated values were developed using input from:

  • The Ministry of Energy
  • The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)
  • The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA)
  • The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA)

Effective date and transition period

The new emission factors will take effect on 1 January. However, organisations may continue using the previous factors until 31 March, allowing a transition period for updating internal carbon accounting systems.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy