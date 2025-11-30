TGO sets new emission factors for electricity generation and transmission

The Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO) has issued updated emission factors for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to support organisations in calculating their carbon footprints more accurately.
TGO’s board of directors announced that the emission factor for fuel combustion and electricity transmission and distribution losses—used for Scope 2 carbon footprint calculations—has been set at 0.4750 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilowatt-hour (kgCO₂e/kWh).
Scope 2 covers indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the generation of purchased or acquired electricity, steam, heat, or cooling consumed by an organisation. These emissions occur at the utility provider’s facilities but are directly linked to the reporting organisation’s energy use.
The TGO board also approved a new emission factor of 0.0812 kgCO₂e/kWh for the extraction, refining, and transportation of fuel used in electricity generation, applicable for Scope 3 carbon footprint reporting.
Scope 3 includes all other indirect GHG emissions generated across a company’s value chain. These emissions often represent 80–90% of an organisation’s total carbon footprint, making them the most complex category to quantify.
TGO stated that the revised factors were derived from data on fuel extraction, refining, and transportation, alongside fuel combustion and electricity transmission and distribution losses. The updated values were developed using input from:
The new emission factors will take effect on 1 January. However, organisations may continue using the previous factors until 31 March, allowing a transition period for updating internal carbon accounting systems.