TGO sets new emission factors for electricity generation and transmission

The Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO) has issued updated emission factors for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to support organisations in calculating their carbon footprints more accurately.

New Scope 2 emission factor set at 0.4750 kgCO₂e/kWh

TGO’s board of directors announced that the emission factor for fuel combustion and electricity transmission and distribution losses—used for Scope 2 carbon footprint calculations—has been set at 0.4750 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilowatt-hour (kgCO₂e/kWh).

Scope 2 covers indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the generation of purchased or acquired electricity, steam, heat, or cooling consumed by an organisation. These emissions occur at the utility provider’s facilities but are directly linked to the reporting organisation’s energy use.