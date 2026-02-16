Nearly 80 factories shut in January 2026: DIW

Thailand recorded 79 factory closures in January 2026, with total investment value of 2,656.66 million baht, according to figures from the Department of Industrial Works (DIW) cited by Thansettakij.

Over the same month, 59 new factories opened with combined investment of 16,050.07 million baht, while 29 factories expanded with investment of 6,074.12 million baht.

GDP growth seen slowing

Thailand’s GDP growth is described as slowing. The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported that GDP in 2025 expanded by 2.4%, up from an earlier target that expected growth of around 2%. For 2026, the NESDC forecasts growth in a range of 1.5%–2.5% (midpoint 2%).

Meanwhile, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) assessed that Thailand’s 2025 GDP was slowing, revising its projection to 1.8%–2.2% (as of October 2025). For 2026, it said the economy could grow below 2% for the first time in 40 years, excluding crisis periods.