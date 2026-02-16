Nearly 80 factories shut in January 2026: DIW

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2026

DIW data show 79 factories closed in January 2026 worth 2.66bn baht, while 59 opened and 29 expanded as Thailand’s GDP outlook softens

Thailand recorded 79 factory closures in January 2026, with total investment value of 2,656.66 million baht, according to figures from the Department of Industrial Works (DIW) cited by Thansettakij.

Over the same month, 59 new factories opened with combined investment of 16,050.07 million baht, while 29 factories expanded with investment of 6,074.12 million baht.

Nearly 80 factories shut in January 2026: DIW

GDP growth seen slowing

Thailand’s GDP growth is described as slowing. The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported that GDP in 2025 expanded by 2.4%, up from an earlier target that expected growth of around 2%. For 2026, the NESDC forecasts growth in a range of 1.5%–2.5% (midpoint 2%).

Meanwhile, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) assessed that Thailand’s 2025 GDP was slowing, revising its projection to 1.8%–2.2% (as of October 2025). For 2026, it said the economy could grow below 2% for the first time in 40 years, excluding crisis periods.

Nearly 80 factories shut in January 2026: DIW

DIW factory opening–closure data

Thansettakij said it reviewed DIW (Ministry of Industry) data on factory openings and closures alongside GDP figures, finding the following:

January 2026

  • Closures: 79 factories, investment 2,656.66m baht
  • Expansions: 29 factories, investment 6,074.12m baht
  • Openings: 59 factories, investment 16,050.07m baht

2025

  • Closures: 786 factories, investment 38,678.28m baht
  • Expansions: 276 factories, investment 65,544.76m baht
  • Openings: 1,220 factories, investment 161,877.56m baht

2024

  • Closures: 1,234 factories, investment 47,832.90m baht
  • Expansions: 487 factories, investment 98,165.02m baht
  • Openings: 2,112 factories, investment 286,548.76m baht

2023

  • Closures: 1,811 factories, investment 180,386.93m baht
  • Expansions: 395 factories, investment 91,953.94m baht
  • Openings: 2,190 factories, investment 265,575.02m baht

2022

  • Closures: 1,140 factories, investment 37,734.78m baht
  • Expansions: 631 factories, investment 100,637.37m baht
  • Openings: 2,240 factories, investment 188,003.71m baht

Nearly 80 factories shut in January 2026: DIW

 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy