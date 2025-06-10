Thai Customs Intercept 700 Tonnes of Hazardous Waste from Morocco

Thai customs officials have seized more than 700 tonnes of hazardous waste from Morocco in a major operation that highlights the country's ongoing battle against illegal toxic imports.

The contaminated material, labelled as "zinc concentrate" but found to contain high levels of lead and cadmium, was intercepted at Bangkok Port following a joint investigation by Thai Customs, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Department of Industrial Works (DIW).

Authorities announced the seizure on Tuesday and vowed to repatriate the waste whilst strengthening measures to prevent similar illegal shipments entering Thailand.

The investigation focused on 36 shipping containers with a combined weight of 736,425 kilograms that had been sitting at the port. Customs documents described the contents simply as "zinc concentrate".

However, analysis using X-ray fluorescence equipment revealed the brown powder contained zinc at 32.2% and iron at 13.5%, alongside dangerous heavy metal contaminants including lead at 1.24%, cadmium at 890 parts per million and antimony at 540 parts per million.

These contamination levels classify the substance as hazardous waste under the Basel Convention, the international agreement designed to prevent the transfer of dangerous waste from developed to developing nations.

