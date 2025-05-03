Thai Customs seizes over 400 shark fins smuggled through Suvarnabhumi Airport

Pantong Loykulnant, Advisor on Tax Development and Administration and spokesperson for the department, said the latest operation was part of a broader policy push to tighten control over imports and exports—particularly those involving dutiable, illegal, prohibited, or restricted goods.
Acting on intelligence from the Anti-Smuggling Bureau under China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC), which warned of shipments potentially breaching the international CITES convention (regulating endangered species trade), Thai authorities launched an investigation.
On May 1, a coordinated raid at Suvarnabhumi Airport's bonded warehouse led to the seizure of a suspicious shipment labeled “DRY FISH.” The cargo had originated from Trinidad and Tobago, transited through China, and was en route to Thailand. Upon inspection, officials discovered 402 pieces of shark fins, weighing around 102 kilograms and estimated to be worth over 2 million baht.
The operation was a joint effort by the Customs Department’s Enforcement Division, Suvarnabhumi Customs Office, Department of Fisheries, the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division, and Thai Airways.
According to the Customs Department, the import of these fins violates several Thai laws:
Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act (2019) – for bringing in protected animal remains without permission.
Animal Epidemics Act (2015) – for importing animal remains illegally.
Royal Ordinance on Fisheries (2015) – for lack of proper certification and import permits for aquatic animal parts.
Customs Act (2017) – for smuggling restricted items into the country.
The confiscated items have been handed over to the Fisheries Inspection Post at Suvarnabhumi Airport, and the case has been forwarded to police investigators for legal action.
“This is a clear message that Thailand will not be a transit point for illegal wildlife trade,” said Pantong.