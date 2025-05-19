Thai Customs Snare Aussie Smuggler with Over THB 6.6 million Ice Haul at Airport

Thai Customs, working in concert with airport authorities, have intercepted a substantial shipment of methamphetamine (ice) at Suvarnabhumi Airport, arresting an Australian man attempting to smuggle the illicit drugs worth over 6.6 million baht.

The successful operation, which involved a collaborative effort between multiple agencies stationed at the airport, took place at Concourse A.

The joint press briefing, held earlier today, saw Customs Department Spokesperson Pantong Loykulnanta, alongside key figures from Airports of Thailand (AOT) and airport security, detail the bust.

The arrest, which occurred on Sunday, was the culmination of integrated intelligence and operational work involving the Suvarnabhumi Airport Passenger Customs Inspection Office, the Customs Department's Investigation and Suppression Division, the local airport police, and the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF).

The AITF comprises representatives from AOT, the Immigration Bureau, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB).

The Customs operation was initiated following an alert from Suvarnabhumi Airport security regarding a suspicious individual. Subsequent X-ray scans of his luggage revealed unusually dense objects.

