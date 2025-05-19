Thai Customs Snare Aussie Smuggler with Over THB 6.6 million Ice Haul at Airport

Thai Customs, working in concert with airport authorities, have intercepted a substantial shipment of methamphetamine (ice) at Suvarnabhumi Airport, arresting an Australian man attempting to smuggle the illicit drugs worth over 6.6 million baht.
The successful operation, which involved a collaborative effort between multiple agencies stationed at the airport, took place at Concourse A.
The joint press briefing, held earlier today, saw Customs Department Spokesperson Pantong Loykulnanta, alongside key figures from Airports of Thailand (AOT) and airport security, detail the bust.
The arrest, which occurred on Sunday, was the culmination of integrated intelligence and operational work involving the Suvarnabhumi Airport Passenger Customs Inspection Office, the Customs Department's Investigation and Suppression Division, the local airport police, and the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF).
The AITF comprises representatives from AOT, the Immigration Bureau, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB).
The Customs operation was initiated following an alert from Suvarnabhumi Airport security regarding a suspicious individual. Subsequent X-ray scans of his luggage revealed unusually dense objects.
Customs officials then approached the 28-year-old Australian national, who was preparing to board a flight to Melbourne, Australia.
An initial inspection of his suitcase at the aircraft stand was followed by a more thorough examination at the Customs Investigation and Suppression office.
Inside a black hard-shell suitcase, officials discovered white crystalline substances concealed within tea bags and vacuum-sealed for transport.
A chemical test confirmed the substance to be 22 kilograms of methamphetamine (ice), with an estimated street value of 6.6 million baht.
The individual now faces charges related to attempting to export and possessing a Category 1 narcotic drug, in violation of Thai Customs and Narcotics laws, as well as relevant sections of the Penal Code.
The Customs Department highlighted that this seizure is part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking.
In the current fiscal year alone, they have intercepted 30 cases involving methamphetamine (ice), with a total value exceeding 558.23 million baht.
Additionally, authorities have seized other narcotics, including heroin, methamphetamine pills (yaba), ecstasy, and cocaine, in 151 separate incidents, valued at over 916 million baht.
The Customs Department Spokesperson reiterated the agency's unwavering commitment to preventing and suppressing all forms of drug smuggling, both into and out of Thailand, to safeguard the nation from the scourge of narcotics.
He affirmed that the department will rigorously enforce the law against all individuals involved in such illegal activities.