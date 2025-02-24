Phuket drug bust: 4.3kg of meth found in American woman’s luggage

An American woman was arrested at Phuket International Airport on Sunday trying to smuggle 1.29 million baht worth of methamphetamine tablets concealed within bedding sets. The suspect, who was en route to Singapore, was flagged down during a routine risk assessment of passenger profiles.

Customs director-general Theeraj Athanavanich said that two teams of customs officials played a hand in identifying the suspect: One team was monitoring her, while another inspected her luggage.