Thai customs seize over THB33m worth of e-cigarettes in crackdown

Thai customs officials have seized over 200,000 e-cigarettes, valued at 33 million baht, being smuggled through the country’s largest port, as part of a crackdown on the illicit trade.
The seizure, announced during a press conference on Monday at Laem Chabang Port Customs Office, comes after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra ordered a clampdown on e-cigarette smuggling and sales.
Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat oversaw the press conference, which emphasised the collaborative effort between the Customs Department, Department of Special Investigation, and Royal Thai Police.
Julapun said the prime minister's directive aims to achieve tangible results within 30 days, focusing especially on protecting students and eliminating sales near educational institutions. The seizure occurred on Friday when a container originating from China and bound for Myanmar was inspected at Laem Chabang Port.
Customs officials checking the declared contents, listed as electronic and medical equipment, discovered a huge quantity of e-cigarettes concealed among them.
The haul comprised 6,000 disposable e-cigarettes, 6,000 bottles of e-liquid, 190,100 e-cigarette pods, and 8,200 e-cigarette devices, totalling 210,300 items.
The import and transit of e-cigarettes are prohibited by law and various Commerce Ministry directives. Officials confirmed that this case will not be settled at the customs level, indicating further legal action.
Since the start of the fiscal year 2025 (October 1, 2024 to March 7, 2025), customs officials have seized 298 shipments of e-cigarettes worth a total 73.25 million baht.