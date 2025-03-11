Thai customs seize over THB33m worth of e-cigarettes in crackdown

Thai customs officials have seized over 200,000 e-cigarettes, valued at 33 million baht, being smuggled through the country’s largest port, as part of a crackdown on the illicit trade.

The seizure, announced during a press conference on Monday at Laem Chabang Port Customs Office, comes after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra ordered a clampdown on e-cigarette smuggling and sales.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat oversaw the press conference, which emphasised the collaborative effort between the Customs Department, Department of Special Investigation, and Royal Thai Police.

