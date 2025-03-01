Police Seize 30 Million Baht Worth of E-Cigarettes in Bangkok Raid

Police have uncovered a major illegal e-cigarette operation during a warehouse raid in Bangkok's Phet Kasem district on 1st March 2025.



Acting on a tip from an anonymous source, officers raided a four-storey commercial building on Kanlapaphruek Road in the Bang Khae area. The operation was led by Police Major General Chotiwat Lueangwilai, Commander of the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.



Inside the warehouse, police discovered a massive stockpile of illegal vaping products. The ground floor contained 568 boxes holding 227,200 e-cigarette cartridges worth 22.72 million baht. Additional searches of the upper floors revealed another 116,400 units valued at 11.64 million baht.



In total, officers seized over 343,600 e-cigarette liquid cartridges and 10,000 ready-to-use e-cigarettes, with a combined value of approximately 30 million baht.

