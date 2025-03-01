Police Seize 30 Million Baht Worth of E-Cigarettes in Bangkok Raid

Police have uncovered a major illegal e-cigarette operation during a warehouse raid in Bangkok's Phet Kasem district on 1st March 2025.
Acting on a tip from an anonymous source, officers raided a four-storey commercial building on Kanlapaphruek Road in the Bang Khae area. The operation was led by Police Major General Chotiwat Lueangwilai, Commander of the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.
Inside the warehouse, police discovered a massive stockpile of illegal vaping products. The ground floor contained 568 boxes holding 227,200 e-cigarette cartridges worth 22.72 million baht. Additional searches of the upper floors revealed another 116,400 units valued at 11.64 million baht.
In total, officers seized over 343,600 e-cigarette liquid cartridges and 10,000 ready-to-use e-cigarettes, with a combined value of approximately 30 million baht.
Police arrested one man at the scene who identified himself as a freelance transporter. He admitted knowing the goods were illegal but claimed this was his first job with the operation. The suspect has been taken into custody while investigations continue.
"This search has revealed a major storage facility for various e-cigarette products," said Police Major General Chotiwat. "We believe this warehouse serves as a central distribution point for smaller retailers across Bangkok."
The raid follows a recent crackdown on e-cigarettes ordered by the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police.
According to Major General Chotiwat, sellers have increasingly moved their operations online to avoid detection after intensified enforcement against physical shops.
"This shift to online distribution poses a significant risk to young people who can more easily access these illegal products," he added.
Police are now expanding their investigation to identify the source of the e-cigarettes, which are believed to have been smuggled into Thailand without paying customs duties. Authorities are particularly focused on tracking down the masterminds behind the operation.
Major General Chotiwat reminded the public that possession of e-cigarettes remains illegal in Thailand under various laws, including the Customs Act and Ministry of Commerce regulations.
The raid was conducted through cooperation between the Metropolitan Police Investigation Division, Metropolitan Police Investigation Division 9, and Phet Kasem Police Station.
All seized items have been documented as evidence as police work to dismantle the entire smuggling network.