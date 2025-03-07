693 arrested in crackdown on e-cigarettes, laughing gas

A total of 693 suspects were arrested during the police’s nationwide crackdown on e-cigarettes and laughing gas from February 26 to March 4, with confiscated items valued at over 42 million baht, the Royal Thai Police announced.

During a press conference on Thursday, deputy police chief Pol Gen Prachuap Wongsuk summarised the operations of police units nationwide to rid the streets of e-cigarettes, which are illegal in Thailand, and laughing gas.

A common name for nitrous oxide, laughing gas is a chemical compound used in medicine for its anaesthetic and analgesic effects but is often illegally misused to induce euphoria and hallucinations.