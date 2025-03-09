One-week crackdown nets 690 alleged e-cigarette sellers

A week-long intensified crackdown on the sale of e-cigarette devices and e-liquids has led to the arrests of 690 suspected sellers nationwide, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) announced.

The RTP stated that operations conducted between 26 February and 4 March resulted in 690 arrests across 666 cases. Authorities seized a total of 454,958 e-cigarette vapourisers, cartridges, e-liquids, and related items, valued at 41.911 million baht.

Crackdown Intensified Amid Health Concerns

Police escalated their enforcement efforts following reports that several primary school students had fallen into comas after using e-cigarettes for over a year.