One-week crackdown nets 690 alleged e-cigarette sellers

A week-long intensified crackdown on the sale of e-cigarette devices and e-liquids has led to the arrests of 690 suspected sellers nationwide, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) announced.
The RTP stated that operations conducted between 26 February and 4 March resulted in 690 arrests across 666 cases. Authorities seized a total of 454,958 e-cigarette vapourisers, cartridges, e-liquids, and related items, valued at 41.911 million baht.
Police escalated their enforcement efforts following reports that several primary school students had fallen into comas after using e-cigarettes for over a year.
The RTP outlined the following penalties for individuals involved in the sale, import, or storage of e-cigarette products: