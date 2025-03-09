One-week crackdown nets 690 alleged e-cigarette sellers

Thailand’s week-long crackdown on e-cigarette sales led to 690 arrests and the seizure of nearly 455,000 vaping products worth over 41 million baht. Authorities warn of strict penalties for sellers, importers, and storekeepers of illegal e-cigarette items.

A week-long intensified crackdown on the sale of e-cigarette devices and e-liquids has led to the arrests of 690 suspected sellers nationwide, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) announced.

The RTP stated that operations conducted between 26 February and 4 March resulted in 690 arrests across 666 cases. Authorities seized a total of 454,958 e-cigarette vapourisers, cartridges, e-liquids, and related items, valued at 41.911 million baht.

Crackdown Intensified Amid Health Concerns

Police escalated their enforcement efforts following reports that several primary school students had fallen into comas after using e-cigarettes for over a year.

Penalties for E-Cigarette Sellers and Importers

The RTP outlined the following penalties for individuals involved in the sale, import, or storage of e-cigarette products:

  • Sellers: Those found selling e-cigarettes, baraku, or providing smoking services face a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to 500,000 baht.
  • Importers: Individuals importing illegal e-cigarette devices or chemical liquids are subject to a maximum prison term of 10 years and fines amounting to five times the value of the seized items.
  • Holders or Storekeepers: Those in possession of or storing e-cigarette products face a maximum prison sentence of five years and fines equivalent to five times the value of the seized goods.




 

