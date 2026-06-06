Thai businesses eye opportunities in Russia despite sanctions challenges and balance with the West

Wisan also sees potential in sectors such as infrastructure, health and wellness, technology and sports.

As CEO of Warrix, he revealed that the company is in discussions with leading Russian football clubs, including opportunities involving youth development, sports academies and apparel partnerships.

"We are looking for distributors and business partners in Russia. There is strong potential for growth because Russia has a large market and strong sporting culture,” he added.

To address payment difficulties, Wisan underscored that businesses from both countries have explored settlement mechanisms using trade balances and local currencies. However, he acknowledged that a more sustainable long-term financial framework would be needed to unlock larger investment flows.

Beyond traditional trade, digital cooperation is emerging as another area of interest between Thailand and Russia.

M.L. Luesak Chakrabandhu, Director of the Digital Council of Thailand, said Thailand's open approach to technology adoption positions the country well to work with Russian innovators.

"Thailand is a heavy user of technology and we are open to international platforms. This creates opportunities for Russian technology companies to work with Thai private-sector partners,” said.

Luesak identified artificial intelligence, digital workforce development and digital platforms as three areas with strong potential for bilateral cooperation.

He noted that Russian firms are developing AI technologies through approaches that differ from mainstream Western models, creating opportunities for Thai businesses seeking diverse technology sources.

"Thai ecosystems are quite open and we adopt technologies from many origins. That means we are likely to be able to integrate new technologies coming from Russia,” he noted.

In workforce development, he pointed to Russia's strengths in cybersecurity, telecommunications and advanced engineering, while Thailand could contribute expertise in services and digital adoption.

The Digital Council of Thailand signed a cooperation agreement with Russian counterparts last year aimed at expanding digital innovation ties, but Luesak stressed that meaningful progress will require sustained engagement between businesses and institutions from both countries.

As geopolitical tensions continue to reshape global trade patterns, Luesak argued that Thailand's long-standing policy of maintaining neutrality with major powers could help create opportunities across competing economic blocs.

"Thai people are naturally neutral and open. The most important thing is to integrate different technologies, cultures and ideas, and find ways to work together,” he underscored.