Thai Exports to US Face 12.5% Tariff Hurdle in Second Half of 2026



Second-Half Growth Expected to Moderating to 20 Per Cent

Visit Limlurcha, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the Processed Food and Future Food Strategic Committee, told Krungthep Turakij that while second-half export expansion will likely moderate from the first-half surge of over 40 per cent, growth should comfortably exceed 20 per cent.

Visit highlighted that sustained global demand for electronics and artificial intelligence (AI) technology will remain the primary driver underpinning Thai export performance through the remainder of the year.

He added that despite the implementation of Section 301 tariffs, the competitiveness of Thai goods remains intact, as the tariff differential between Thailand and regional competitors stands at a manageable 2.5 percentage points.

Supply Chain Traceability and Section 301 Risks

The direct impact of Section 301 measures is expected to be limited, as the majority of Thailand's core export lines to the US fall outside the taxable product schedule.

However, products relying on imported raw materials from nations under US scrutiny face heightened risks in the second half. Exporters who can demonstrate that processing takes place in Thailand—adding sufficient domestic value and using an appropriate proportion of local materials or labour—will retain their competitive edge.

Conversely, goods relying almost entirely on foreign raw materials without verifiable local origin or value addition face intensive audits and potential duties.

Visit urged Thai exporters targeting the US market to immediately enhance raw material traceability across their supply chains and strictly adhere to host-nation regulations.

Given that several competing nations benefiting from a 2.5 per cent tariff advantage enforce strict prohibitions on imports linked to forced labour, transparent supply chain documentation confirming no connection to forced labour will be critical to safeguarding Thailand’s long-term market access.

Ongoing Reciprocal Trade Negotiations

A critical issue requiring close monitoring is the ongoing negotiation under the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) framework. Washington continues to express concern over the high volume of Thai exports entering the US market and is prioritising checks against fraudulent origin rules and raw material sourcing.

While ART discussions touch upon labour standards, Thailand has met required benchmarks. US authorities are primarily focused on verifying whether Thai exports incorporate raw materials sourced from countries accused of using forced labour—and to what proportion—rather than simple repacking and re-export operations.

Establishing transparent supply chain oversight and clear verification systems will be essential to building buyer confidence and insulating Thai trade from future policy shocks.

Source: Krunthep Turakij

