Cabinet approves five-year plan to rebuild Thai fisheries

The Cabinet has approved a 12.76-billion-baht fisheries management plan targeting the recovery of aquatic resources, tighter controls against illegal fishing and stronger competitiveness for Thailand’s seafood industry by 2027.

The Fisheries Management Policy and Plan for 2023-2027, proposed by the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, will serve as a common framework for state agencies involved in managing and developing the country’s fisheries.

The plan contains four strategies and 18 measures covering resource conservation, fishing and aquaculture management, product standards, technology, research and value-added processing.

Capt Dr Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn, a deputy government spokeswoman, said the policy was intended to align fisheries management with changing resource conditions, economic and environmental pressures, and international trade rules.

Thailand’s fisheries sector remains an important source of food and national income, particularly through exports of processed products such as canned seafood and fresh, chilled and frozen shrimp.