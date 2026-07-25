Thailand DDC Issues Warning as Rainy Season Bacterial Infections Claim Over 100 Lives

Rising cases of leptospirosis and melioidosis prompt health officials to urge farmers and vulnerable groups to avoid wading in floodwaters.
Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has issued an urgent public health warning following a surge in bacterial infections linked to the rainy season, with combined fatalities from leptospirosis and melioidosis surpassing 100 since the start of the year.
Health officials have highlighted farmers, elderly residents, and individuals working in direct contact with soil or standing water as the primary risk groups, with the highest infection rates concentrated in the Southern and Northeastern regions.
Dr Montien Kanasawat, director-general of the DDC, revealed that data from the Division of Epidemiology’s Digital Disease Surveillance system recorded 2,190 cases of leptospirosis between 1 January and 21 July 2026. The outbreak resulted in 30 deaths, representing a case fatality rate of 1.37 per cent.
Concurrently, the country logged 1,654 cases of melioidosis—commonly known as soil fever—causing 77 deaths. The significantly higher fatality rate of 4.66 per cent underscores the severe threat posed by the disease, particularly to individuals with pre-existing health conditions.
Data shows that individuals aged 50 and above account for the vast majority of cases. Transmission occurs primarily through open wounds, abrasions, or softened skin resulting from prolonged exposure to contaminated mud and water.
Leptospirosis: Transmitted through water or soil contaminated with animal urine (notably from rodents, livestock, and pets). Symptoms appear within one to two weeks and include sudden high fever, severe headache, and intense muscle pain, particularly in the calves and lower back. Severe cases can progress to liver failure, kidney failure, and fatal pulmonary haemorrhage.
Melioidosis: Caused by soil- and water-dwelling bacteria found nationwide. Infection occurs via open wounds, ingestion of unsterilised water, or inhalation of contaminated dust particles during heavy storms. Symptoms include high fever, severe cough, and internal abscesses, with severe cases leading to rapid, life-threatening speticemia. Those with diabetes, kidney disease, or compromised immune systems face the highest mortality risk.
The DDC advises the public to avoid walking barefoot through floodwaters or mud. Agricultural workers and those in affected areas are urged to wear protective rubber boots and gloves, cover existing wounds with waterproof bandages, and wash thoroughly with clean water immediately after potential exposure.
Dr Direk Khampaen, deputy director-general of the DDC, stressed that early clinical intervention is critical to reducing mortality.
"Anyone developing a high fever, muscle pain, calf tenderness, or respiratory distress after exposure to soil or water should seek immediate medical attention rather than self-medicating," Dr Direk stated. "It is crucial to inform healthcare providers of any exposure history to ensure rapid diagnosis and targeted treatment."