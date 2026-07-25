Thailand DDC Issues Warning as Rainy Season Bacterial Infections Claim Over 100 Lives

Rising cases of leptospirosis and melioidosis prompt health officials to urge farmers and vulnerable groups to avoid wading in floodwaters.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has issued an urgent public health warning following a surge in bacterial infections linked to the rainy season, with combined fatalities from leptospirosis and melioidosis surpassing 100 since the start of the year.

Health officials have highlighted farmers, elderly residents, and individuals working in direct contact with soil or standing water as the primary risk groups, with the highest infection rates concentrated in the Southern and Northeastern regions.

Dr Montien Kanasawat, director-general of the DDC, revealed that data from the Division of Epidemiology’s Digital Disease Surveillance system recorded 2,190 cases of leptospirosis between 1 January and 21 July 2026. The outbreak resulted in 30 deaths, representing a case fatality rate of 1.37 per cent.

Concurrently, the country logged 1,654 cases of melioidosis—commonly known as soil fever—causing 77 deaths. The significantly higher fatality rate of 4.66 per cent underscores the severe threat posed by the disease, particularly to individuals with pre-existing health conditions.