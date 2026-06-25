Bio-banking boom puts Thailand on advanced healthcare map

Thailand’s wellness economy is no longer built only on spas, hospitals and hospitality. Increasingly, it is being shaped in cleanrooms, laboratories and liquid nitrogen tanks.

At the centre of this shift is Medeze Group, a home-grown biotech company that has grown from a premium biobank into a broader biopharmaceutical player. In its pristine Class 100 cleanrooms, the company stores adipose tissue, umbilical cord blood and hair follicles, turning personal biology into a future-facing health asset.

The idea is simple but powerful. Instead of treating ageing and disease only after they appear, bio-banking allows people to preserve biological materials that may later support regenerative medicine. For Thailand, it also signals something larger: a move from strength in medical services towards wellness deep tech.