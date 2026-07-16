Tests confirm liver fluke infection in four Maha Sarakham students

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control worked with local health agencies to conduct active case-finding after urine tests suggested that a large number of students in Maha Sarakham province might have contracted the parasite.

Stool samples were subsequently sent for confirmation using recognised laboratory methods.

Four infections confirmed after 451 urine results

Dr Wichan Boonkitikorn, director of the Division of Epidemiology, reported the findings on Wednesday (July 15).





A total of 2,200 students underwent preliminary screening with OV-ATK urine-test kits, producing 451 positive results.

The Division of Epidemiology then worked with the Division of General Communicable Diseases and the Office of Disease Prevention and Control Region 7 in Khon Kaen to collect stool samples for laboratory confirmation.

Samples were obtained from 309 students. Testing using the modified Kato-Katz technique and the formalin-ethyl acetate concentration technique, or FECT, confirmed four liver fluke infections.

The tests also detected other parasites among the students: four cases of minute intestinal flukes, five tapeworm infections, two threadworm infections and one whipworm infection.