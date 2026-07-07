DDC warns 10 Thai dishes may pose liver fluke risk if undercooked

Department of Disease Control has warned people to avoid raw or undercooked freshwater fish dishes, saying they can increase the risk of liver fluke infection, a major public health concern linked to bile duct cancer.

The warning is aimed particularly at people who regularly eat traditional dishes made with raw or partially cooked freshwater fish, a food habit still found in several parts of Thailand, especially the Northeast and the North.

According to public health guidance, liver fluke infection is caused by eating raw or undercooked fish carrying parasite larvae. Once inside the body, the parasite can live in the bile ducts and cause long-term inflammation, increasing the risk of cholangiocarcinoma, or bile duct cancer.

Raw freshwater fish remains the main risk

The DDC says people are mainly infected by eating raw or undercooked white-scaled freshwater fish from the carp family. The department’s health materials identify dishes such as raw koi pla, raw fish larb, raw fermented fish, raw pla jom, raw mam pla and raw pla ra as risky foods if not properly cooked.

Health experts also warn against a common misconception: squeezing lime, curing fish with salt, fermenting it or soaking it in fish sauce does not reliably kill liver fluke larvae.

The most effective prevention is to cook freshwater fish thoroughly with heat before eating.