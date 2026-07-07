Tornadoes kill 11 in central China as Typhoon Bavi raises flood fears

Severe storms and tornadoes swept through central China’s Hubei province, killing 11 people and leaving one person missing, as authorities warned of further heavy rain and rising flood risks from Typhoon Bavi.

Provincial authorities said thunderstorms and powerful gales hit parts of eastern Hubei on Monday evening, affecting the cities of Huangshi, Huanggang, Ezhou and Xianning between 7pm and 11pm. Some areas reported tornadoes, while two townships recorded level-13 gales.

Rare tornadoes hit Hubei

The extreme weather damaged homes, public facilities and vehicles across affected areas. According to Xinhua, 22 buildings were destroyed, 4,855 others were damaged and 331 residents were injured. Rescue and relief operations are under way, with local authorities also working to prevent secondary disasters.