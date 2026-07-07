Venezuela quake toll tops 3,500 as shelter crisis deepens

Venezuela’s earthquake disaster has deepened, with authorities raising the death toll to 3,535 as thousands of people remain displaced more than a week after two powerful tremors struck the capital and nearby coastal areas.

Top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez said the latest official figures showed 16,740 people injured and 17,854 left without housing after the June 24 earthquakes, which struck within seconds of each other and measured magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5.





Thousands remain in temporary shelters

The updated toll underlines the scale of destruction in and around Caracas and La Guaira, the coastal area among the hardest hit by the quakes.

Venezuela’s social vice presidency said at least 12,800 people were staying in 80 temporary shelters across Caracas and La Guaira, as authorities continued to deal with the aftermath of the disaster.

The crisis has also intensified public criticism of the government’s response. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has defended the handling of the emergency, while some Venezuelans and international humanitarian organisations have criticised the response as slow or inadequate.