Venezuela quake toll tops 3,500 as shelter crisis deepens

Venezuela’s earthquake disaster has deepened, with authorities raising the death toll to 3,535 as thousands of people remain displaced more than a week after two powerful tremors struck the capital and nearby coastal areas.
Top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez said the latest official figures showed 16,740 people injured and 17,854 left without housing after the June 24 earthquakes, which struck within seconds of each other and measured magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5.
Thousands remain in temporary shelters
The updated toll underlines the scale of destruction in and around Caracas and La Guaira, the coastal area among the hardest hit by the quakes.
Venezuela’s social vice presidency said at least 12,800 people were staying in 80 temporary shelters across Caracas and La Guaira, as authorities continued to deal with the aftermath of the disaster.
The crisis has also intensified public criticism of the government’s response. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has defended the handling of the emergency, while some Venezuelans and international humanitarian organisations have criticised the response as slow or inadequate.
Health risks grow in crowded sites
Health concerns are rising in the temporary shelters, where overcrowding, limited ventilation, unsafe water access and sanitation problems could create further risks.
Dr Mauricio Cerpa Calderon, an adviser to the Emergency Operations Centre of the Pan American Health Organization in Washington, said the immediate priorities included monitoring respiratory infections, diarrhoea, skin diseases, wound infections, dengue and vaccine-preventable diseases.
National health authorities are evaluating targeted vaccination campaigns in shelters, depending on risk, vaccine availability and national guidelines, Cerpa said.
Aid and emergency teams continue work
The United Nations said aid operations were being expanded in coordination with the government in Caracas.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said some search-and-rescue teams remained in affected areas, while specialised engineering teams and medical support continued to arrive.
PAHO and the World Health Organization have also supported authorities with technical guidance and supplies for handling the aftermath of the disaster.
The situation remains fragile, with thousands of people still without homes and emergency teams working to prevent the health crisis from worsening in temporary shelters.
Source: Reuters