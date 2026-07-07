Restoration of Phra Maha Phichai Ratcharot nearly 100% complete

Gen Pana Klaewplodtook, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, on Tuesday chaired an inspection of progress in the restoration of royal chariots and palanquins for the royal cremation ceremony of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
The inspection took place at the Royal Chariot Hall inside the Bangkok National Museum.
Maj-General Phanu Panthong, commander of the Ordnance Industrial Centre under the Royal Thai Army Ordnance Department, briefed the Army chief on preparations by the department.
He said the Royal Thai Army Ordnance Department is responsible for maintaining five types of royal chariots and palanquins. These comprise the Phra Maha Phichai Ratcharot, the Vejayanta Ratcharot, three smaller royal chariots, two Naga-stair hoists, the royal urn base, and two Phra Yannamas Sam Lam Khan palanquins.
Phanu said work on the Phra Maha Phichai Ratcharot under the responsibility of the Ordnance Department was now almost 100% complete, while restoration of the Vejayanta Ratcharot was also nearly finished.
At the same time, the Royal Thai Army has been conducting rehearsals for pulling the royal chariots, both within the Ordnance Department compound and at an external site, the Royal Thai Air Force’s small airfield.
Phanu confirmed that the restored royal chariots had undergone strength inspections by King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok and Suranaree University of Technology.
The inspections used Magnetic Yoke technology, which applies a magnetic field to test the strength of metal components. Specialists also examined the steel structures, with strong cooperation from academic experts on every occasion.
He said the surveys found no defects, and the overall condition was now complete and sound.
Phanu added that the Ordnance Department has consistently reinforced the strength of both metal and wooden components throughout the use of all royal chariots. Regular readiness checks have also been carried out.
He said further improvements would be made in the future to strengthen the chariots, as all of them have been in use for a long time. However, he said major renovation was not expected to be necessary because maintenance has been carried out continuously.
The department has also received cooperation from relevant agencies, including the Fine Arts Department, particularly the Office of Traditional Arts, which has worked continuously on related tasks.
Phanu said he was confident that all royal chariots involved in the royal ceremony would be 100% ready.
The restoration is expected to be completed in October, followed by six readiness rehearsals at the end of the month, comprising two full-dress rehearsals and four smaller rehearsals.