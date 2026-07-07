Restoration of Phra Maha Phichai Ratcharot nearly 100% complete

Gen Pana Klaewplodtook, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, on Tuesday chaired an inspection of progress in the restoration of royal chariots and palanquins for the royal cremation ceremony of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

The inspection took place at the Royal Chariot Hall inside the Bangkok National Museum.

Maj-General Phanu Panthong, commander of the Ordnance Industrial Centre under the Royal Thai Army Ordnance Department, briefed the Army chief on preparations by the department.

He said the Royal Thai Army Ordnance Department is responsible for maintaining five types of royal chariots and palanquins. These comprise the Phra Maha Phichai Ratcharot, the Vejayanta Ratcharot, three smaller royal chariots, two Naga-stair hoists, the royal urn base, and two Phra Yannamas Sam Lam Khan palanquins.

Phanu said work on the Phra Maha Phichai Ratcharot under the responsibility of the Ordnance Department was now almost 100% complete, while restoration of the Vejayanta Ratcharot was also nearly finished.

At the same time, the Royal Thai Army has been conducting rehearsals for pulling the royal chariots, both within the Ordnance Department compound and at an external site, the Royal Thai Air Force’s small airfield.