Royal Chariot Hangar closed from Oct 29 for restoration before royal ceremony

The Fine Arts Department announced it will temporarily close the Royal Chariot Hangar at the National Museum in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district from October 29, 2025 onwards, to begin the restoration of royal chariots, palanquins, and ceremonial vehicles in preparation for their use in the royal cremation procession of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.

The department stated that the closure aims to ensure the royal carriages and ceremonial regalia are fully restored and maintained to the highest standards of royal honour and craftsmanship ahead of the upcoming state ceremony. The hangar will remain closed until the completion of the royal rites.

The Royal Chariot Hangar, located within the National Museum compound, is a site of great historical and cultural significance, showcasing royal carriages and vehicles traditionally used in the royal cremation ceremonies of Thai kings, members of the royal family, and senior nobles.

Before each major royal ceremony, it is customary for artisans and conservators to carry out meticulous restoration, inspection, and preparation of the royal chariots to preserve their artistic and cultural splendour, reflecting the finest craftsmanship of Thai heritage.