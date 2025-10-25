BLACKPINK Bangkok concerts to continue until Oct 26; fans urged to wear black and white in mourning

The organisers of BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR <DEADLINE> IN BANGKOK announced on Saturday that the concerts, scheduled from October 24-26, 2025 at Rajamangala National Stadium, will continue as planned until October 26.

The organisers issued the following statement:

“In observance of, and to demonstrate our deep respect for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, we kindly ask all attendees of the ‘BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR <DEADLINE> IN BANGKOK’ concerts at Rajamangala Stadium on 25 and 26 October to wear black or white attire as a mark of mourning and respect.”

