BLACKPINK fans flock to Thailand for concert at Rajamangala today

Today marks the start of the highly anticipated BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR <DEADLINE> IN BANGKOK, featuring three major concerts at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok from October 24-26, 2025.

Global superstars BLACKPINK—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—are set to take the stage for an unforgettable performance starting at 7pm, with an expected 37,000 attendees per day out of the stadium's 40,000-seat capacity.

The event isn't just creating a buzz among Thai fans; it’s also significantly impacting the tourism industry. According to Agoda, accommodation searches in Bangkok have surged by 18%, particularly from international visitors from Vietnam (up 266%), Malaysia (up 107%), and Taiwan (up 19%).

Domestic hotel searches have also risen by 130%, highlighting BLACKPINK's immense global influence as a major driver of both the economy and tourism in Thailand.