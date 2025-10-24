BLACKPINK fans flock to Thailand for concert at Rajamangala today

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2025

BLINK fans navigate traffic for BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR IN BANGKOK. The concert kicks off today in Thailand with three shows at Rajamangala National Stadium.

Today marks the start of the highly anticipated BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR <DEADLINE> IN BANGKOK, featuring three major concerts at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok from October 24-26, 2025.

Global superstars BLACKPINK—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—are set to take the stage for an unforgettable performance starting at 7pm, with an expected 37,000 attendees per day out of the stadium's 40,000-seat capacity.

The event isn't just creating a buzz among Thai fans; it’s also significantly impacting the tourism industry. According to Agoda, accommodation searches in Bangkok have surged by 18%, particularly from international visitors from Vietnam (up 266%), Malaysia (up 107%), and Taiwan (up 19%).

Domestic hotel searches have also risen by 130%, highlighting BLACKPINK's immense global influence as a major driver of both the economy and tourism in Thailand.

BLACKPINK fans flock to Thailand for concert at Rajamangala today

Event schedule, ticket pickup, and package check-in procedures

  • 10am: Thai Ticket Major booths and registration points for BLINK and BLINK PIT package holders open
     
  • 10am - 11.30am: Merchandise booths open for BLINK and BLINK PIT package holders, and VISA INFINITE cardholders
     
  • 3.30pm - 4pm: Queueing for standing ticket holders (BLINK and BLINK PIT packages) at Entrance 1, based on the number on the paper ticket
     
  • 4pm: Security checks and entrance doors open for BLINK and BLINK PIT package holders
     
  • 7pm: Concert performance begins

BLACKPINK fans flock to Thailand for concert at Rajamangala today

General admission ticket holder schedule and procedures

  • 10am: Thai Ticket Major booths open for general ticket holders
     
  • 11.30am: Merchandise booths open for general ticket holders
     
  • 4.15pm: Security checks and entrance doors open for general ticket holders
     
  • 7pm: Concert performance begins

BLACKPINK fans flock to Thailand for concert at Rajamangala today

Avoid Traffic Disruptions for BLACKPINK Concert 

For the BLACKPINK concert at Rajamangala National Stadium from October 24-26, 2025, it is advised to avoid routes surrounding the stadium. Traffic is expected to be heavily congested, especially on Ramkhamhaeng Road, due to the concert’s high attendance. This will be particularly true before and after the concert events.

Public transportation is recommended as there will be no parking available at the venue. The routes to avoid include Ramkhamhaeng Road, Rama IX Road, Ramkhamhaeng Soi 24, Hua Mak Road, and Thaworn Thawat Road.

How to get to the concert

By private car

For those driving, take Ramkhamhaeng Road or the road in front of Ramkhamhaeng University Hua Mak. Be aware that there are roadworks on Ramkhamhaeng 24, so allow extra travel time. It is recommended to use public transport instead, as parking is unavailable.

Private Parking Areas Near Rajamangala National Stadium (with service fees):

  • Tesco Lotus Bangkapi
     
  • The Mall Bangkapi
     
  • The Nine Rama 9
     
  • Hua Mak Town Centre
     
  • The Mall Ramkhamhaeng 3
     
  • HomePro Rama 9
     
  • Airport Rail Link Ramkhamhaeng Station
     
  • Airport Rail Link Hua Mak Station

BLACKPINK fans flock to Thailand for concert at Rajamangala today

By public transport:

  • Take the BTS to Phaya Thai Station, then transfer to the Airport Rail Link Phaya Thai Station (A8) and travel to Hua Mak Station (A4). From there, take bus routes 40, 60, 71, 92, 93, 113, 501 to Rajamangala National Stadium.

By MRT Yellow Line:

  • Take the MRT to Mahadthai Station (YL06), or Lat Phrao 101 Station or Yaek Lam Sali Station (YL09. Then take bus routes 40, 60, 71, 92, 93, 113, or 501 to Rajamangala National Stadium.

By MRT Blue Line:

  • Take the MRT to Phetchaburi Station, then transfer to the Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station (A6) and continue to Hua Mak Station (A4). From there, take buses 40, 60, 71, 92, 93, 113, or 501 to Rajamangala National Stadium.

By boat:

  • Take the Khlong Saen Saeb boat to Ramkhamhaeng University Pier, then walk to Ramkhamhaeng Road, cross the pedestrian bridge, and walk to Rajamangala National Stadium.

After the concert, there will be songthaews (two-row pickup taxis) and motorcycle taxis near the front of Rajamangala National Stadium on Ramkhamhaeng Road, providing transport to the Airport Rail Link Ramkhamhaeng Station, MRT Thailand Cultural Centre Station, or the MRT Yellow Line Yaek Lam Sali Station (service fees apply).

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy