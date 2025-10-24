BLACKPINK fans flock to Thailand for concert at Rajamangala today

Today marks the start of the highly anticipated BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR <DEADLINE> IN BANGKOK, featuring three major concerts at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok from October 24-26, 2025.
Global superstars BLACKPINK—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—are set to take the stage for an unforgettable performance starting at 7pm, with an expected 37,000 attendees per day out of the stadium's 40,000-seat capacity.
The event isn't just creating a buzz among Thai fans; it’s also significantly impacting the tourism industry. According to Agoda, accommodation searches in Bangkok have surged by 18%, particularly from international visitors from Vietnam (up 266%), Malaysia (up 107%), and Taiwan (up 19%).
Domestic hotel searches have also risen by 130%, highlighting BLACKPINK's immense global influence as a major driver of both the economy and tourism in Thailand.
Event schedule, ticket pickup, and package check-in procedures
General admission ticket holder schedule and procedures
Avoid Traffic Disruptions for BLACKPINK Concert
For the BLACKPINK concert at Rajamangala National Stadium from October 24-26, 2025, it is advised to avoid routes surrounding the stadium. Traffic is expected to be heavily congested, especially on Ramkhamhaeng Road, due to the concert’s high attendance. This will be particularly true before and after the concert events.
Public transportation is recommended as there will be no parking available at the venue. The routes to avoid include Ramkhamhaeng Road, Rama IX Road, Ramkhamhaeng Soi 24, Hua Mak Road, and Thaworn Thawat Road.
How to get to the concert
By private car
For those driving, take Ramkhamhaeng Road or the road in front of Ramkhamhaeng University Hua Mak. Be aware that there are roadworks on Ramkhamhaeng 24, so allow extra travel time. It is recommended to use public transport instead, as parking is unavailable.
Private Parking Areas Near Rajamangala National Stadium (with service fees):
By public transport:
By MRT Yellow Line:
By MRT Blue Line:
By boat:
After the concert, there will be songthaews (two-row pickup taxis) and motorcycle taxis near the front of Rajamangala National Stadium on Ramkhamhaeng Road, providing transport to the Airport Rail Link Ramkhamhaeng Station, MRT Thailand Cultural Centre Station, or the MRT Yellow Line Yaek Lam Sali Station (service fees apply).