Blackpink schedules new album for November, YG confirms

YG Entertainment chief producer Yang Hyun-suk on Monday outlined the company’s release plans for the second half of this year, covering Blackpink, Treasure and Babymonster.

Blackpink’s new album is scheduled for a November release. Yang said that both the members and the production team are actively preparing for the launch.

“We will try to have (Blackpink’s) album released in November,” the chief producer said in an interview video shared on YG Entertainment’s official blog.