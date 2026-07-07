Tomorrowland Thailand forecast to put THB30bn into circulation

TUESDAY, JULY 07, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Tomorrowland Thailand forecast to put THB30bn into circulation

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul says the three-day festival in Chonburi has sold 150,000 tickets and should draw 50,000 visitors a day.

  • The Tomorrowland Thailand festival is forecast to generate THB6 billion in economic activity each year.
  • Thailand has secured a five-year contract to host the event, resulting in a total projected economic impact of at least THB30 billion.
  • The event is a significant tourist draw, with 85% of the 150,000 tickets sold to foreign visitors.
  • The festival is also expected to create employment for 4,000 people from its preparation to conclusion.

Tomorrowland Thailand forecast to put THB30bn into circulation

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said at Government House on Tuesday (July 7, 2026) that he had reported to the Cabinet on plans for the electronic music festival Tomorrowland Thailand, to be held in Chonburi province this December.

The ministry forecast economic activity of THB6 billion a year.

Thailand has a five-year contract to host the event, meaning at least THB30 billion would flow through the economy.

Tickets for the first year, with about 50,000 sold per day over the three-day event, or 150,000 in total, sold out immediately after sales opened.

Tomorrowland Thailand forecast to put THB30bn into circulation

This means the event will have an average of 50,000 tourists a day.

Thai bookings accounted for 15%, while foreign tourists made up 85%.

Foreign visitors included both short-haul and long-haul travellers, and the ministry also found that some tourists would stay for longer periods.

The event is therefore expected to generate THB6 billion in income for people in the country during that period, as packages priced at no less than THB150,000 have been sold.

It will also employ 4,000 people from the preparation stage through to the concert.

Tomorrowland Thailand forecast to put THB30bn into circulation

The ministry, therefore, considers itself ready to stage the event.

At the same time, measures are in place to look after tourists, including public transport systems and shuttle points into the event area.

Local police have deployed officers specifically for the event, while volunteers will also help look after tourists.

The organiser has a security system in place and will work in an integrated manner with all agencies.

He asked people to have confidence in safety arrangements for those both inside and outside the event, saying security measures had been tightened.

Tomorrowland Thailand forecast to put THB30bn into circulation

The Nation Editorial Team

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