Tomorrowland Thailand forecast to put THB30bn into circulation

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said at Government House on Tuesday (July 7, 2026) that he had reported to the Cabinet on plans for the electronic music festival Tomorrowland Thailand, to be held in Chonburi province this December.

The ministry forecast economic activity of THB6 billion a year.

Thailand has a five-year contract to host the event, meaning at least THB30 billion would flow through the economy.

Tickets for the first year, with about 50,000 sold per day over the three-day event, or 150,000 in total, sold out immediately after sales opened.