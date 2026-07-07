Tomorrowland Thailand forecast to put THB30bn into circulation

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said at Government House on Tuesday (July 7, 2026) that he had reported to the Cabinet on plans for the electronic music festival Tomorrowland Thailand, to be held in Chonburi province this December.
The ministry forecast economic activity of THB6 billion a year.
Thailand has a five-year contract to host the event, meaning at least THB30 billion would flow through the economy.
Tickets for the first year, with about 50,000 sold per day over the three-day event, or 150,000 in total, sold out immediately after sales opened.
This means the event will have an average of 50,000 tourists a day.
Thai bookings accounted for 15%, while foreign tourists made up 85%.
Foreign visitors included both short-haul and long-haul travellers, and the ministry also found that some tourists would stay for longer periods.
The event is therefore expected to generate THB6 billion in income for people in the country during that period, as packages priced at no less than THB150,000 have been sold.
It will also employ 4,000 people from the preparation stage through to the concert.
The ministry, therefore, considers itself ready to stage the event.
At the same time, measures are in place to look after tourists, including public transport systems and shuttle points into the event area.
Local police have deployed officers specifically for the event, while volunteers will also help look after tourists.
The organiser has a security system in place and will work in an integrated manner with all agencies.
He asked people to have confidence in safety arrangements for those both inside and outside the event, saying security measures had been tightened.