Wat Phra Kaew access adjusted for Queen’s birthday ceremony

The Bureau said special arrangements would apply to visitors to the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram, or Wat Phra Kaew, also known as the Temple of the Emerald Buddha.
The changes are linked to the royal ceremony marking the fourth-cycle birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on June 3.
On June 3, the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram will be closed to visitors for the entire day.
The public will also not be permitted to pay respects to the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall throughout the day.
On June 4, ticket sales for visitors will be suspended for the entire day.
However, tourists will be allowed to visit Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram only, from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Entry and exit will be through Sawatdi Sopha Gate.
Paying respects to the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall will remain suspended for the entire day.