Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew to limit visits on April 6

The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced special visiting arrangements for the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram, or Wat Phra Kaew, on Monday, April 6, 2026, due to a royal ceremony marking King Phutthayotfa Chulalok the Great Memorial Day and Chakri Memorial Day. Visitors will be allowed entry from 8am to 12 noon only.



Under the announced schedule, ticket sales for entry will run from 8am to 12 noon. However, the Ordination Hall of Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram will be closed to visitors throughout the day.

Members of the public will still be able to pay respects to the royal statues of the former great kings at Prasat Phra Thep Bidon from 8am to 12 noon.

They will also be permitted to pay respects to the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall from 8am to 12 noon. The screening point inside the pedestrian tunnel beneath Na Phra Lan Road will close at 11am.

The Bureau of the Royal Household also asked visitors to dress appropriately. Men entering Prasat Phra Thep Bidon are not allowed to wear jeans, while women must wear a skirt or a traditional wrapped skirt.

The Grand Palace’s standard public hours are normally 8:30am to 4:30pm, but the official schedule page notes that opening dates and times may be changed or added, making the April 6 arrangement a temporary adjustment linked to the royal ceremony.