King and Queen make merit on Chakri Day

Accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, they placed floral pedestal trays in front of the statue.

The King, Queen and Prince then travelled to the Royal Pantheon in Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Temple of the Emerald Buddha) to make merit for late monarchs of the Chakri dynasty, before returning to Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace.

The Bureau of the Royal Household opened the Royal Pantheon to the general public on Thursday to commemorate Chakri Day.

People paid their respects to the statue of King Rama I and other past kings in the Royal Pantheon from 8am until 1pm.

Officially known as King Phra Phutthayotfa Chulalok the Great Day and Chakri Dynasty Memorial Day, Chakri Day commemorates the establishment of the dynasty by King Phra Phutthayotfa Chulalok (King Rama I) on April 6, 1782.

Chakri Day commemorates the coronation of King Rama I but is also marked for the people of Thailand to recognise the contributions of all the monarchs of the dynasty.