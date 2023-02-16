Turkey receives relief supplies donated by Their Majesties
Relief supplies donated by Their Majesties the King and Queen were transported to Turkey by the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on Wednesday.
Privy Councillor Chirayu Isarangkun na Ayuthaya was assigned by Their Majesties to deliver the relief supplies to Turkey’s ambassador to Thailand, Serap Ersoy, at the RTAF's Military Air Terminal 2, Wing 6 in Bangkok.
The ambassador expressed her gratitude for Their Majesties’ generosity.
The supplies were then loaded onto an RTAF Airbus 340 and flown to the Turkish capital of Ankara to relieve the suffering of people affected by the massive earthquake on February 6.
The donated relief shipment comprises tents, duvets, winter sleeping bags, small power generators, dried food, milk, and drinking water.
The RTAF Airbus is due to arrive back in Bangkok today, bringing back Thai nationals from Turkey.
The death toll in Turkey and Syria climbed above 41,000 on Wednesday, with more than 100,000 people also injured and over 12,000 homes and buildings destroyed.