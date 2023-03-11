Princess Sirivannavari conferred rank of major general, Army specialist
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn graciously granted Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya the rank of major general and named her a Royal Thai Army specialist.
His Majesty’s order was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday and the positions will be effective from April 1.
Princess Sirivannavari is King Rama X’s only daughter with his former consort Sujarinee Vivacharawongse. The Princess has worked as a fashion designer and competed in the sports of badminton and horse riding.