Their Majesties make merit on King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great Memorial Day

The King and Queen entered Amarindra Winitchai Throne Hall at 6.33pm, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, Princess Rajasarinisiribajra and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

Waiting to welcome Their Majesties at the throne hall were Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Princess Debaratana Rajasuda.

Their Majesties lit candles and incense sticks in front of a Buddha image, then presented offerings and paid respects to the royal urn of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

Their Majesties then attended prayers by a group of 89 Buddhist monks, after which they offered them alms and robes.

The King and Queen then paid respects to the Royal Nine-Tiered Umbrella, under which the royal urns of past Kings and royal families are situated, before leaving the throne hall.

His Majesty King Bhumibol the Great passed away on October 13, 2016 at the age of 88, after reigning for 70 years and 126 days, making him Thailand’s longest-reigning monarch. October 13 was enshrined as a national holiday to commemorate his benevolence and royal initiatives.