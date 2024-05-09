Food innovations among attractions at Thai F&B international trade event

With the "Beyond Food Experience" concept, he said the event would be more than just a food trade show. It would serve as a platform for food and beverage businesses, retailers, supermarkets, department stores, hotels, hypermarkets, restaurants, and those looking for partners and business deals to connect with top Thai and international companies.

"Business negotiations will last five days, and the general public will be able to visit and purchase products on the final day of the event," he said.

Global trading platform

He said the event would serve as a global trading platform, generating new market opportunities.

"This event not only emphasises Thailand's potential as a leader in producing and exporting high-quality food on a global scale, but also gathers food industry entrepreneurs from around the world who conduct business according to international standards, focusing on sustainability and complying with labour standards, production standards, and food safety standards," he said.

According to the Commerce Ministry, the food industry is one of Thailand's most important export sectors. In 2023, food exports increased by 2.7% over the previous year, valued at US$39.892 billion (around 1.37 trillion baht).

Thai food exports are expected to increase by around 2% in 2024, worth around US$40.690 billion (more than 1.4 trillion baht).

"This growth is being driven by the recovery of developing and emerging economies, as well as the tourism and service sectors, and the baht's favourable exchange rate, which benefits Thailand's export sector. In addition, the El Niño phenomenon has reduced agricultural production, leading to increased demand for food," he said. He said Thaifex - Anuga Asia would be another confirmation to build global confidence in Thailand as the kitchen of the world and an enabler for other nations' food security, he explained.

Commerce chamber secretary-general Kitsana Vachekrilas said that the platform plays an important role in Thailand's and Asia's food and beverage industries, particularly for Thai entrepreneurs, both large and small, as well as startups.

"Nearly half of the 1,100 Thai exhibitors this year are small and medium-sized enterprises [SMEs], and half of the SMEs are startups who will have the opportunity to introduce their products to both the domestic and international markets," he said.

Food innovations

The event has more exciting highlights than ever before, especially innovations in environmentally friendly and sustainable food products. These are more than just trends; they represent a new lifestyle that everyone is taking seriously, he added.

Kitsana highlighted some of the food innovations that would be featured this year: organic soybean cheese reduces CO2 emissions by 80%, snacks made from banana scraps from the banana fritter production process to reduce food waste, and eco-friendly packaging printed with 100% biodegradable and safe soy ink.

This year's event, ranked as one of the top four food industry trade shows in the world, will feature over 3,000 exhibitors from more than 50 countries/regions, occupying over 6,000 booths. Over the course of five days, over 80,000 people from all over the world are expected to attend the event. This year's event is expected to generate orders worth more than 100 billion baht.

The event promises to showcase a diverse range of products organised into zones such as coffee & tea, drinks, fine food, food service, food technology, frozen food, fruits & vegetables, meat, rice, seafood, sweet and confectionery.

In addition, the event will provide participants with new experiences through six special zones: future food market, halal market, organic market, startup, taste innovation show, and trend zone.

There will also be highlights such as the Thai Select Pavilion, knowledge-sharing seminars at Future Food Experience+, and opportunities for trade networking through export clinic sessions.

According to the three key partner hosts, this year's event has exceeded expectations, with a 12% increase in international participation worldwide. This growth demonstrates Thaifex-Anuga Asia’s growing global appeal as a premier platform for the food and beverage industry, they said.

New exhibiting countries include Bolivia, the Czech Republic, Egypt, the Ivory Coast, Macedonia, Mexico, and Yemen, as well as new country groups such as Macao and Canada, demonstrating the event's growing reach and influence.

Kuepper pointed out that the significant increase in international participation reflects the growing global interest in the event.