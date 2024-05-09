Food innovations among attractions at Thai F&B international trade event

The event is organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion, the Commerce Ministry, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Koelnmesse. The event is scheduled to take place at Impact Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi province, from May 28 to June 1 under the theme "Beyond Food Experience".
Koelnmesse's managing director and vice president Asia-Pacific, Mathias Kuepper, told a press conference that the food industry was one of the most dynamic, with consumer behaviour driving change.
He pointed out that the current rapid and profound changes would be reflected at the show this year so that food entrepreneurs and exhibitors can stay up to date with the latest trends and apply them smartly to their businesses.
Koelnmesse's analysis of the exhibitors' submissions for Thaifex - Anuga Asia 2024 reveals some shifts in the evolving landscape of the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry:
Meeting consumers' needs.
"Companies that align their product development and marketing strategies with current trends can effectively appeal to a diverse consumer base, capturing and sustaining consumer interest," he said.
"Consumers are increasingly taking a holistic approach to their food preferences. Various manufacturers and retailers are making strategic investments to create products that meet consumers' needs, values, and aspirations,” he added.
Some key trends should be monitored and observed at the event, such as halal products with a modern twist, he said.
"Halal food is a top trend at Thaifex - Anuga Asia this year, with over 800 halal products on display. Around 20% of the halal products on display combine with other trends such as organic, plant-based, or sustainably produced and packaged," he explained.
Other interesting trends include ready-to-eat innovations, particularly the shift towards clean-label ready meals and meal kits containing superfood ingredients, green and sustainable packaging, and alternative protein through the incorporation of nutraceuticals and proteins into traditional food products.
Healthier options
He noted that organic products and plant-based proteins are gaining popularity as consumers seek healthier and more ethical food options.
According to Koelnmesse, global meat substitute launches increased at a compounded annual growth rate of 14.8% from January 2019 to December 2023. Burger King's successful launch of the “Impossible Whopper” demonstrated consumer interest in plant-based alternatives.
In addition to the products and food innovations on display, the event will host activities, seminars, panel discussions, and exhibitions to elaborate on the most recent F&B trends.
The event would have the first “Alternative Protein Flavour and Taste Contest”, which would allow visitors to judge and vote on the most delicious alternative protein products.
Trade visitors can connect with Innova Market Insights to gain exclusive industry insights, he said.
Trade promotion department director-general Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit said that the event was important not only for the country but also for entrepreneurs around the world.
With the "Beyond Food Experience" concept, he said the event would be more than just a food trade show. It would serve as a platform for food and beverage businesses, retailers, supermarkets, department stores, hotels, hypermarkets, restaurants, and those looking for partners and business deals to connect with top Thai and international companies.
"Business negotiations will last five days, and the general public will be able to visit and purchase products on the final day of the event," he said.
Global trading platform
He said the event would serve as a global trading platform, generating new market opportunities.
"This event not only emphasises Thailand's potential as a leader in producing and exporting high-quality food on a global scale, but also gathers food industry entrepreneurs from around the world who conduct business according to international standards, focusing on sustainability and complying with labour standards, production standards, and food safety standards," he said.
According to the Commerce Ministry, the food industry is one of Thailand's most important export sectors. In 2023, food exports increased by 2.7% over the previous year, valued at US$39.892 billion (around 1.37 trillion baht).
Thai food exports are expected to increase by around 2% in 2024, worth around US$40.690 billion (more than 1.4 trillion baht).
"This growth is being driven by the recovery of developing and emerging economies, as well as the tourism and service sectors, and the baht's favourable exchange rate, which benefits Thailand's export sector. In addition, the El Niño phenomenon has reduced agricultural production, leading to increased demand for food," he said. He said Thaifex - Anuga Asia would be another confirmation to build global confidence in Thailand as the kitchen of the world and an enabler for other nations' food security, he explained.
Commerce chamber secretary-general Kitsana Vachekrilas said that the platform plays an important role in Thailand's and Asia's food and beverage industries, particularly for Thai entrepreneurs, both large and small, as well as startups.
"Nearly half of the 1,100 Thai exhibitors this year are small and medium-sized enterprises [SMEs], and half of the SMEs are startups who will have the opportunity to introduce their products to both the domestic and international markets," he said.
Food innovations
The event has more exciting highlights than ever before, especially innovations in environmentally friendly and sustainable food products. These are more than just trends; they represent a new lifestyle that everyone is taking seriously, he added.
Kitsana highlighted some of the food innovations that would be featured this year: organic soybean cheese reduces CO2 emissions by 80%, snacks made from banana scraps from the banana fritter production process to reduce food waste, and eco-friendly packaging printed with 100% biodegradable and safe soy ink.
This year's event, ranked as one of the top four food industry trade shows in the world, will feature over 3,000 exhibitors from more than 50 countries/regions, occupying over 6,000 booths. Over the course of five days, over 80,000 people from all over the world are expected to attend the event. This year's event is expected to generate orders worth more than 100 billion baht.
The event promises to showcase a diverse range of products organised into zones such as coffee & tea, drinks, fine food, food service, food technology, frozen food, fruits & vegetables, meat, rice, seafood, sweet and confectionery.
In addition, the event will provide participants with new experiences through six special zones: future food market, halal market, organic market, startup, taste innovation show, and trend zone.
There will also be highlights such as the Thai Select Pavilion, knowledge-sharing seminars at Future Food Experience+, and opportunities for trade networking through export clinic sessions.
According to the three key partner hosts, this year's event has exceeded expectations, with a 12% increase in international participation worldwide. This growth demonstrates Thaifex-Anuga Asia’s growing global appeal as a premier platform for the food and beverage industry, they said.
New exhibiting countries include Bolivia, the Czech Republic, Egypt, the Ivory Coast, Macedonia, Mexico, and Yemen, as well as new country groups such as Macao and Canada, demonstrating the event's growing reach and influence.
Kuepper pointed out that the significant increase in international participation reflects the growing global interest in the event.